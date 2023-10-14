NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny

Bureau Valley sophomore Wyatt Novotny had a strong finish to his sophomore golf season.
Novotny carded a 79 at the Class 1A Sherrard Sectional to earn his first trip to the IHSA State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
At state, Novotny shot a two-round score of 169 to place 64th.
“Wyatt played very well at the sectional on a very difficult course,” Bureau Valley coach Jack Gustafson said. “He battled hard at state under some difficult conditions on Friday to make the cut for Saturday. He played a good solid round on Saturday. But that’s Wyatt. He’s not about to give up. He will keep battling.”
For his performance, Novotny was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Novotny answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing golf and how did you get into it?
I started at 9 years old and got into it because of my older brother as he started playing when he was a freshman.
What do you like about playing golf?
I love the peacefulness that it can bring to me and it feels like an escape from my social life.
What makes you a good golfer?
I believe that my consistency every round and my mental game is the best part of my game.
What is your favorite sports memory?
When I beat my brother in an 18-hole match.
Do you have any rituals, routines or superstitions before or during a round?
I pray before every round because all glory goes to God.
What is the best Halloween costume you ever wore?
I was Iron Man one year and I thought it was very cool.
What is your favorite Halloween candy?
Tootsie Rolls.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would go to Europe and play all the courses I could because In love seeing the views out there.
What are your thoughts on your performance at sectional and state?
I thought I handled sectional well considering we were playing one of the hardest and nicest courses in Illinois (Frye Lake Golf Club in Sherrard). Also with the stiff competition, I was very happy making it out of there. State was just a learning experience for me. I know if I was going to win that I had to play the best golf I could and it didn’t happen. But I started to find some things out the second day and I was happy to finish my season on a high note.