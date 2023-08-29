L-P scores first, but Kaneland takes control for Interstate 8 win

LA SALLE – Playing on a new artificial surface at the La Salle-Peru Sports Complex, the La Salle-Peru boys soccer team started strong, but Kaneland took control of the Interstate 8 Conference match and cruised to a 4-1 victory Monday.
The Knights had some good looks early on. Izack Patino passed ahead to Sam Keen, who narrowly missed the header, and moments later, L-P’s Rylee Hernandez made a solid defensive play to keep the game scoreless.
“I thought early on we made some nice plays defensively,” Cavaliers coach David Spudic said. “We played well and had some good looks early on.”
One of those opportunities came at the 23:32 mark of the first half when the Knights were whistled for a penalty after a steal by Giovanni Garcia, giving the Cavs a penalty kick. Adrian Gonzalez connected to give L-P a 1-0 lead.
With just under eight minutes left in the half, Wilson Love got a breakaway and forced Cavs goalie Abraham Garcia to commit. Once he did, Love put the ball in the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.
Just over a minute later, Garcia made a tremendous save to keep the score tied. Half a minute later, Quinn Schulz did the same for the Knights as Ismael Mejia had a good look for the Cavs.
With 2:46 left in the half, Michael Happ got between defenders and sailed the ball into the corner of the net to give the Knights a 2-1 advantage.
Only 29 seconds later, Happ made a great pass ahead to Love across the field, and Love scored to extend the Kaneland lead to 3-1 heading into intermission.
“This is our fifth game of the year, and that’s the first time someone has scored first on us,” Kaneland coach Scott Parillo said. “It was nice to see us in that position to see how we responded, and I think it woke us up a bit because L-P came out and was playing well. We started creating more, and the less touches we had the more opportunities we had, and I think Sam Keen and Wilson Love in particular did a nice job of doing that.”
L-P looked as if it had trimmed the lead to one as Brayan Gonzalez’s header hit the crossbar and appeared to go in, but it was waved off, keeping the score 3-1.
At the defensive end, L-P’s Christopher Antoine made a great play to keep the score 3-1.
Again, it looked like the Cavs had a chance to cut into the lead, but Patino made a defensive stop for the Knights.
After another solid defensive stop from Emilio Nanez for the Cavs, the Knights were able to crack the scoreboard again with 27:11 left in the game. Keen made a quick play after a hand ball was called on the Cavs to push the lead to 4-1.
“I think overall we did a nice job,” Spudic said. “I think we just need to be more consistent, and once we do that, I think we’ll have a solid year.”