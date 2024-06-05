NewsTribune sports briefs: L-P softball players earn All-Interstate 8 Conference honors

La Salle-Peru's Ava Lambert throws to first base to turn a double play during a game this season. Lambert was named All-Interstate 8 Conference. (Scott Anderson)

Five La Salle-Peru softball players were honored by the Interstate 8 Conference.

Senior catcher Addie Duttlinger, senior shortstop Ava Lambert, junior second baseman/pitcher Callie Mertes and sophomore pitcher/first baseman Taylor Vescogni were voted all-conference, while sophomore outfielder Karmen Piano was an honorable mention selection.

Hall's Max Bryant fires a pitch against Sterling Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at Gartner Park in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Three Rivers announces all-conference baseball team

Six area baseball players were unanimously voted to the All-Three Rivers Conference baseball team.

Hall had three unanimous choices in senior pitcher Max Bryant, freshman infielder Luke Bryant and junior outfielder Jack Jablonski.

Princeton junior catcher Ace Christiansen and junior infielder Jordan Reinhardt and Bureau Valley junior infielder Elijah Endress also were unanimous picks.

Also earning first-team honors were Hall senior pitcher Payton Dye, Mendota senior pitcher Izaiah Nanez and Bureau Valley junior pitcher Bryce Helms.

Hall senior infielder Joel Koch and junior pitcher Izzaq Zrust were second-team selections along with Mendota sophomore utility player Brody Hartt, Princeton junior pitcher Will Lott, junior infielder Nolam Kloepping, junior outfielder Noah LaPorte and sophomore outfielder Tyler Forristall and Bureau Valley sophomore infielder Logan Philhower.

Honorable mention picks were Hall senior utility player Evan Stefaniak and Mendota senior catcher Justin Randolph.

Princeton’s Kelsea Klingenberg drives the ball against Bureau Valley slide in at second Friday, May 17, 2024 at the Class 2A regional semifinals in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Three Rivers releases all-conference softball team

Four area softball players were unanimously selected to the All-Three Rivers Conference softball team.

Princeton had three unanimous picks in freshman pitcher Avah Oertel, sophomore infielder Keely Lawson and sophomore outfielder Kelsea Klingenberg.

Bureau Valley junior infielder Lesleigh Maynard also was a unanimous selection.

Joining them on the first team were Hall freshman catcher Caroline Morris, Mendota senior outfielder Madelyn Becker and junior utility player Ava Eddy, Princeton freshman catcher Kiyrra Morris and sophomore infielder Makayla Hecht and Bureau Valley senior utility player Olivia Eckberg.

Hall freshman infielder Ava Delphi and sophomore utility player Charlie Pellegrini were second-team picks along with Princeton sophomore pitcher Reese Reviglio and Bureau Valley junior pitchers Madison Smith and Carly Reglin, sophomore catcher Emily Wright, junior infielder Sadie Bailey and senior outfielders Emma Stabler and Kate Stoller.

Earning honorable mention were Hall senior infielder Evey Meyer, Mendota junior infielder Kirby Bond and sophomore outfielder Sydney Tolley and Bureau Valley sophomore infielder Kadyn Haage.