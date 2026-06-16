Down the Fairway: Corey VanSchaick, Gary Miller ace No. 3 hole at Spring Creek

Corey VanSchaick (from left) of Oglesby and Gary Miller of Princeton each aced the No. 3 hole at Spring Creek Golf Course on Sunday. (Photos provided by Spring Creek)

Two golfers, two holes-in-one.

Spring Creek Golf Course saw two holes-in-one shot on Sunday on the Spring Valley links.

Corey VanSchaick of Oglesby aced the No. 3 hole from the White Tees.

Gary Miller of Princeton followed by sinking the No. 3 hole from the Gold Holes for another hole-in-one.

Both have been club members.

They are the first two holes-in-one of the season.

Wyaton Hills Ladies Day Golf

The Play of the Day for Tuesday’s Wyaton Hills Ladies Day Golf was Most Bogies. Anna Flaig was first with five bogies, Nancy Pierson and Elisa Gugerty tied for second with four and Janice Campbell was fourth with three.