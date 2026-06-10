Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS set for Saturday, July 4

Runners wait the start of the 2025 Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS. This year's race starts at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 4. (Photo provided)

This year’s Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 starting at 8 a.m. at Bureau Valley North School.

All proceeds for the event will go toward research for ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

There will be cash prizes of $100 to the top overall male and female winners and $500 to the second overall male and female runners.

There will be a new, out and back route for this year’s race due to construction.

To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Walnut/walnut5kforals. Cost is $20 by Friday, June 26 and $25 after up to race day. The t-shirt deadline is June 26.

If you don’t run, but would like to help the cause, donations may be made at the same link.