Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS set for Saturday, July 4

This year’s Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 starting at 8 a.m. at Bureau Valley North School.
All proceeds for the event will go toward research for ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
There will be cash prizes of $100 to the top overall male and female winners and $500 to the second overall male and female runners.
There will be a new, out and back route for this year’s race due to construction.
To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Walnut/walnut5kforals. Cost is $20 by Friday, June 26 and $25 after up to race day. The t-shirt deadline is June 26.
If you don’t run, but would like to help the cause, donations may be made at the same link.