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Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS set for Saturday, July 4

Runners wait the start of the 2025 Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS. This year's race starts at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 4.

Runners wait the start of the 2025 Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS. This year's race starts at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 4. (Photo provided)

By Kevin Hieronymus

This year’s Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 starting at 8 a.m. at Bureau Valley North School.

All proceeds for the event will go toward research for ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

There will be cash prizes of $100 to the top overall male and female winners and $500 to the second overall male and female runners.

There will be a new, out and back route for this year’s race due to construction.

To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Walnut/walnut5kforals. Cost is $20 by Friday, June 26 and $25 after up to race day. The t-shirt deadline is June 26.

If you don’t run, but would like to help the cause, donations may be made at the same link.

New route for this year's ALS 5K Run/Walk

New route for this year's ALS 5K Run/Walk (Photo provided)

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Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL