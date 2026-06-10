Piper Lewis, Tessa Krull, Hayden Pfeifer, Hunter Hopkins, Kelsey Cuchra named first-team ICA All-State

The Illinois Coaches Association this week announced its lists of ICA All-State selections from the recently completed 2026 softball season, with numerous Times-area standouts honored.
Earning first-team ICA All-State recognition were: in Class 3A – Ottawa junior shortstop Piper Lewis; in Class 2A – the Seneca duo of senior pitcher/infielder Tessa Krull and junior pitcher/designated player Hayden Pfeifer; and in Class 1A – the Marquette duo of catcher Kelsey Cuchra and shortstop Hunter Hopkins.
A number of the area’s other top players were included on the ICA All-State second and third teams.
In 3A, Ottawa freshman outfielder Teagan Darif and junior pitcher Addie Russell received second-team accolades. Pirates junior catcher Bobbi Snook made the third team.
In 2A, Seneca junior infielder Emma Mino was a second-team selection.
In 1A, Dwight sophomore catcher/infielder McKenna Woodcock as well as the Newark duo of freshman catcher/outfielder Zoey Carlson and junior utility player Adelaide Johnson made the second team. Earlville junior pitcher/infielder Addison Scherer, Marquette sophomore pitcher Kinley Rick, Dwight senior pitcher/infielder Taylor Heath and Newark sophomore utility player Rylie Carlson were third-team ICA All-State selections.