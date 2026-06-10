Piper Lewis, Tessa Krull, Hayden Pfeifer, Hunter Hopkins, Kelsey Cuchra named first-team ICA All-State

Ottawa's Piper Lewis gets a base hit against L-P this past softball season. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Coaches Association this week announced its lists of ICA All-State selections from the recently completed 2026 softball season, with numerous Times-area standouts honored.

Earning first-team ICA All-State recognition were: in Class 3A – Ottawa junior shortstop Piper Lewis; in Class 2A – the Seneca duo of senior pitcher/infielder Tessa Krull and junior pitcher/designated player Hayden Pfeifer; and in Class 1A – the Marquette duo of catcher Kelsey Cuchra and shortstop Hunter Hopkins.

Marquette catcher Kelsey Cuchra squeezes her glove to make an out during the Class 1A regional title game at Serena High School. (Scott Anderson)

A number of the area’s other top players were included on the ICA All-State second and third teams.

In 3A, Ottawa freshman outfielder Teagan Darif and junior pitcher Addie Russell received second-team accolades. Pirates junior catcher Bobbi Snook made the third team.

In 2A, Seneca junior infielder Emma Mino was a second-team selection.

In 1A, Dwight sophomore catcher/infielder McKenna Woodcock as well as the Newark duo of freshman catcher/outfielder Zoey Carlson and junior utility player Adelaide Johnson made the second team. Earlville junior pitcher/infielder Addison Scherer, Marquette sophomore pitcher Kinley Rick, Dwight senior pitcher/infielder Taylor Heath and Newark sophomore utility player Rylie Carlson were third-team ICA All-State selections.