Joliet American Legion Band to perform at Streator Elks Flag Day Ceremony

The Joliet American Legion Band performs its "Armed Forces Salute" on Saturday, June, 15, 2024, as veterans stand in honor of the military branches they served. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Elks Flag Day Ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13 in the Plumb Pavilion at City Park. As usual, the award-winning Joliet American Legion Band will perform at the presentation.

The annual ceremony will begin with the National Anthem, followed by the presentation of colors by the color guards from the Streator American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars under the direction of Color Guard Commander Reno Pence.

Barbara Ehling, chaplain of the lodge, will present the flags while Tim Ethington, exalted ruler of the lodge, will deliver the response.

Following an intermission, the Joliet American Legion Band will continue the evening with a concert featuring patriotic marches, including “Washington Post” and “Semper Fidelis” by John Philip Sousa, along with “Americans We” by Henry Fillmore.

The concert will also feature selections from Beauty and the Beast and American Pageant by Thomas Knox.

Completing the program will be the Armed Forces Salute, recognizing the veterans in the audience by branch of service.

Elks member Bernard Jenkins will be chairman of the day’s activities and is also a bassoonist in the band.

In case of rain, the ceremony and concert will take place in the lodge. If no rain, the lodge recommends bringing a lawn chair to sit under the trees at City Park.