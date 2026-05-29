The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator’s Kinslee Sweeden

Capturing 127 out of a total of 145 votes in an online poll, Streator girls track and field state qualifier Kinslee Sweeden is the penultimate Times Athlete of the Week for the 2025-26 school year.
Sweeden captured the Bulldogs’ lone sectional championship at the Class 2A Mendota Sectional, her throw of 36.08 meters tops in the sectional’s discus competition.
Also on the all-girls track and field ballot were runner-up Abbi Armstrong (Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland), Lila Coleman (Seneca) and Alexis Punsalan (Somonauk/Leland).
Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Sweeden: Some people call me Kins.
How old were you when you started participating in track and field, and what got you into the sports?
Sweeden: I started track and field at Ransom Grade School in fifth grade. I also played soccer, basketball and volleyball. Going to a small grade school, it was highly encouraged to try all sports, so I did and ended up loving them all.
What were your expectations heading into the Class 2A Mendota Sectional? Were you surprised to leave a sectional champion and heading to state?
Sweeden: After missing state by less than 2 meters my freshman year, it made me more determined to throw the state qualifying distance my sophomore year. I had thrown state qualifying a few times throughout this season, so I was hopeful that I could do it at sectionals. Leaving as the sectional champion just put the icing on the cake!
The discus is a unique event. What made you want to try it, and what was the key to your becoming so proficient at it?
Sweeden: My junior high track coach loves discus and really encouraged me to give it a go. I ended up loving it and decided to continue on in high school after medaling at state my eighth-grade year. The spin just kind of comes natural to me. Everyone jokes that it was all my years of dance.
What are a few of your favorite track facilities you’ve gotten the chance to compete at?
Sweeden: I don’t necessarily have a favorite facility, but I do have a preferred ring type. I prefer a ring when the circle goes down into the concrete; it is part of my routine, I kick my toes to the ledge before I start. It is probably a bad habit, because when I throw at a track with a flat metal ring, I’m out of my groove from the start.
What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?
Sweeden: I am not much of a movie girl. I would much rather be outside with my cows, cutting flowers or being active playing another sport.
Seasonal question: At a cookout, what’s your favorite food off the grill?
Sweeden: I love a good Big Mac smashburger taco!
Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?
Sweeden: As a Freshman for my FFA SAE [supervised agricultural experience], I started a flower farm, The Purple Daisy. I grow all kinds of cut flowers and sell them at different events throughout the summer. I also arrange flowers for special events in the winter months as well.
Do you have any plans for life after high school? Do they involve sports?
Sweeden: I plan to major in something horticulture- or agronomy-related at a four-year university, but I am still undecided if I will continue my volleyball or track career after high school.