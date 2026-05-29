The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator’s Kinslee Sweeden

Capturing 127 out of a total of 145 votes in an online poll, Streator girls track and field state qualifier Kinslee Sweeden is the penultimate Times Athlete of the Week for the 2025-26 school year.

Sweeden captured the Bulldogs’ lone sectional championship at the Class 2A Mendota Sectional, her throw of 36.08 meters tops in the sectional’s discus competition.

Also on the all-girls track and field ballot were runner-up Abbi Armstrong (Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland), Lila Coleman (Seneca) and Alexis Punsalan (Somonauk/Leland).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Streator's Kinslee Sweeden throws discus during the Class 2A sectional track meet in the Jeff Prusator Athletic Complex at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Sweeden: Some people call me Kins.

How old were you when you started participating in track and field, and what got you into the sports?

Sweeden: I started track and field at Ransom Grade School in fifth grade. I also played soccer, basketball and volleyball. Going to a small grade school, it was highly encouraged to try all sports, so I did and ended up loving them all.

What were your expectations heading into the Class 2A Mendota Sectional? Were you surprised to leave a sectional champion and heading to state?

Sweeden: After missing state by less than 2 meters my freshman year, it made me more determined to throw the state qualifying distance my sophomore year. I had thrown state qualifying a few times throughout this season, so I was hopeful that I could do it at sectionals. Leaving as the sectional champion just put the icing on the cake!

The discus is a unique event. What made you want to try it, and what was the key to your becoming so proficient at it?

Sweeden: My junior high track coach loves discus and really encouraged me to give it a go. I ended up loving it and decided to continue on in high school after medaling at state my eighth-grade year. The spin just kind of comes natural to me. Everyone jokes that it was all my years of dance.

What are a few of your favorite track facilities you’ve gotten the chance to compete at?

Sweeden: I don’t necessarily have a favorite facility, but I do have a preferred ring type. I prefer a ring when the circle goes down into the concrete; it is part of my routine, I kick my toes to the ledge before I start. It is probably a bad habit, because when I throw at a track with a flat metal ring, I’m out of my groove from the start.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Sweeden: I am not much of a movie girl. I would much rather be outside with my cows, cutting flowers or being active playing another sport.

Seasonal question: At a cookout, what’s your favorite food off the grill?

Sweeden: I love a good Big Mac smashburger taco!

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Sweeden: As a Freshman for my FFA SAE [supervised agricultural experience], I started a flower farm, The Purple Daisy. I grow all kinds of cut flowers and sell them at different events throughout the summer. I also arrange flowers for special events in the winter months as well.

Do you have any plans for life after high school? Do they involve sports?

Sweeden: I plan to major in something horticulture- or agronomy-related at a four-year university, but I am still undecided if I will continue my volleyball or track career after high school.