IVCC receives veterans scholarship endowment

Illinois Valley Community College was recently presented with a $21,000 endowment to establish the IVCC VAC Scholarship by the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission.

“This scholarship is our way of honoring the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of our veterans,” La Salle County Veteran Service Office assistant superintendent Lissa Olson said in a news release. “We believe that their service should open doors of opportunity not only for them, but for their children as well. By investing in their education, we hope to support their dreams, strengthen their futures, and express our deepest gratitude in a meaningful and lasting way.”

The endowment will award scholarships to the college’s veterans and children. The scholarship was established and funded by La Salle County Veteran Expo proceeds.

Illinois Valley Community College supports active-duty and veteran students by answering questions and helping navigate college or educational benefits access. The college’s veteran benefits office is located in the financial aid department. Appointments and walk-ins will be accepted.

For more information, call 815-224-0200 or email allison_schweickert-smith@ivcc.edu.