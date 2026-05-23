2026 BCR regional baseball preview

Princeton first baseman Cayden Benavidez takes the pickoff throw as Hall's Greyson Bickett dives back in safely on May 8 in Spring Valley. The Tigers and Red Devils will both play out of the Princeton Regional, which starts Monday. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Note: Records are through Thursday’s games.

1A Annawan-Wethersfield Regional

Team to beat: (1) Putnam County (20-11)

Pairings: Monday, May 25, Game 1 - (9) AlWood (11-15) at (8) Bureau Valley (14-13), 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, Game 2 - (1) Putnam County vs. winner 1, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 29, Game 3 - (4) Annawan-Wethersfield (17-12) vs. (5) Midland (12-13), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, championship - winners 3-4, 11 a.m.

Note worthy: The Storm have dropped to 1A for the first time since the four-class system was adopted in 2008. They will face a Lincoln Trail rival AlWood team that it swept 6-3, 17-7 in an April 20 doubleheader. “We’ll see what we’ve got. We’ve been playing pretty well last week and a half. They’ve got a guy who throws pretty. We’ve got a guy (Logan Philhower) who throws pretty well. It should be good baseball,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said. BV seeks its first regional title since upsetting Princeton in 2A in 2009, their only postseason championship. ... After a 13-4 start, Putnam County has got hot of late, winning five of its last six, including a 15-1 win Thursday at BV. ... A/W had a 5-game win streak in this month, including a doubleheader sweep over BV (6-5, 2-0), before dropping two of three.

Last year’s regional finals: Henry-Senachwine 1, PC 0; Midland 4, St. Bede 2

Next: Winner advances to the Putnam County Sectional to face the winner of the Somonauk Regional on Wednesday, June 3 at 4:30 p.m.

2A Princeton Regional

Team to beat: (2) Alleman (20-15)

Pairings: Monday, May 25, Game 1 - (10) Kewanee (2-27) at (7) Princeton (8-19), 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, Game 2 - (2) Alleman vs. winner 1, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 29, Game 3 - (3) Hall (23-9-1) vs. (6) Monmouth-Roseville (14-14), 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, championship - winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

Note worthy: The bases will be burning with Tigers when they meet up with Kewanee in Monday’s regional opener. The Tigers stole 31 bases in a two-game sweep of the Boilermakers (11-1, 14-5) in conference play. The Tigers had a mid-season surge winning seven of 11 games, but have lost 10 of 11 heading into Friday’s game with Byron. Kewanee played Alleman to a 17-13 game on Tuesday. ... The Red Devils come into the postseason red hot, winning 13 of their last 14, including a 11-game win streak. While they Red Devils will open against a Mon-Rose team they beat 13-3 on May 1, coach Tom Keegan said you can throw that one out of the books. “Anybody can beat anybody. Sounds like coach speak, sounds like cliches. But that’s a fact. We’ll see Mon-Rose. They’ve been hot as of late. Saw them a few weeks ago at our place. It’ll be a different game, I’m sure.” ... The favored Pioneers finished sixth in the Western Big Six. They seek their first regional crown since 2019. ... Hall and Alleman have postseason history. The Red Devils beat the Pioneers 12-1 win in the sectionals finals in 2018 on the way to the 2A State title. Alleman returned the favor by defeating Hall 8-7 in the sectional finals in 2019, advancing to the state finals. ... Hall has won five regionals since 2017. Princeton’s only postseason success came in 2005 with regional/sectional championships.

Last year’s regional finals: Newman 10, Alleman 7

Next: Winner advances to the IVC Sectional to face the winner of the Eureka Regional on Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m.

2A Mercer County Regional

Team to beat: (2) Rockridge (27-7)

Pairings: Monday, May 25, Game 1 - (9) Mercer County (3-20) at (8) Sherrard (7-19), 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, Game 2 - (1) Rockridge vs. winner 1, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29, Game 3 - (4) St. Bede (22-12) vs. (5) IVC (15-16), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, championship - winners 2-3, 11 a.m.

Note worthy: The Bruins were bumped to 2A after falling in a 1A regional final last year. They were shipped 106 miles to Aledo for postseason play, bypassing the Princeton Regional, to meet the Grey Ghosts, who will travel 97 miles. The Bruins have won nine of their last 15 heading into the postseason, including a split with two-time defending 2A champion Ottawa Marquette. “We will hit the road to play a very good IVC team. Their record hovers around .500 but their schedule is loaded and play mostly 3A teams during the season. They’re very athletic and can pitch it,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker said, “Rockridge is the No. 1 seed and this sure seems to be their year with 25-plus wins with multiple formidable arms and an overall really good disciplined team.” ... St. Bede will face an IVC team, which finished fourth in the Illini Prairie Conference and lost to Hall 8-7 and beat Princeton 19-5. ... Rockridge had a 12-0 run to claim the Three Rivers West championship and has won 13 of 15 games heading into the postseason.

Last year’s regional finals: Midland 4, St. Bede 2; Sherrard 5, Rockridge 4

Next: Winner advances to the IVC Sectional to face the winner of the Farmington Regional on Wednesday, June 3 at 4 p.m.

Other regionals

At Fulton (1A): Team to beat: (2) Orion (17-10). Others: (3) Fulton (15-8), (6) Morrison (14-12), (7) Henry-Senachwine (13-17), (10) Galva (6-14), (11) Stark County (7-26)

At Byron (2A): Team to beat: (1) Byron (25-7). Others: (3) Riverdale (16-10), (5) Mendota (13-14), (8) Durand-Pecatonica (7-17-1), (9) Stillman Valley (4-21-1)

At Metamora (3A): Team to beat: (1) Metamora (23-8). Others: (4) Ottawa (18-11-1), (5) LaSalle-Peru (10-22), (8) Kankakee (10-23)