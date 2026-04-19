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Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Jessica Kreiser with Lighted Way

Jessica Kreiser applauds at the 16th annual Utica Fireside White Sox Club donation ceremony on Monday, Aug 18, 2025 at the Community Building in Utica.

Jessica Kreiser applauds at the 16th annual Utica Fireside White Sox Club donation ceremony on Monday, Aug 18, 2025 at the Community Building in Utica. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Jessica Kreiser with Lighted Way" on Spreaker.

Jessica Kreiser Talks about the Upcoming Lighted Way spaghetti supper with Uptown Grill on April 20.

The 27th Annual Spaghetti Supper to benefit Lighted Way will be on Monday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the Uptown Grill in La Salle. It’s $15 for a spaghetti meal that includes a large helping of spaghetti, salad, bread, and cake for dessert. There will also be $5 cash raffle tickets and $1 raffle basket tickets available

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John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.