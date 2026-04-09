Heroes abound for Hall in win over St. Bede

Gus Burr (left) is greeted by St. Bede teammate Maks Baker after hitting a first-inning home run to left field at Schweickert Stadium in Peru to give the Bruins an early 1-0 lead against Hall. The Red Devils came back for a 6-3 win. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Hall Red Devils were geared up for this game, having lost to rival St. Bede in a wild, game-ending three-run play when they met at Schweickert Stadium in Peru a year ago.

This time around at Schweickert Stadium, the Red Devils had plenty of heroes to make sure it didn’t happen again.

Jaxon Pinter had a key three-run double in the third inning, which was followed by a RBI double by Jack Curran to put the Red Devils ahead 6-3. Hall starting pitcher Noah Plym went five innings for the win with Braden Curran pitching two scoreless innings in relief to preserve the 6-3 Hall win.

“It was a huge game. We came out and here played for a senior (Hall’s Jax LaVelle) with cancer which is awesome,” Pinter said. “Just playing St. Bede, a rival we’ve had for a long time. Great to play. Stringing some wins together this week is the goal and that’s what we’re doing.”

“We’ve been working for this moment. Beating St. Bede is huge,” Plym said.

Hall’s Geno Ferrari drew a leadoff walk off his namesake counterpart from St. Bede, Bruins pitcher Gino Ferrari to start the Red Devils’ third-inning rally. Hunter Edgcomb bunted Ferrari to second, Luke Bryant hit a towering pop up to center that the wind played tricks with and fell untouched and Greyson Bickett walked to load the bases.

Braden Curran drew another free pass to bring in one run. Pinter then roped a shot deep to left field, with coach Tom Keegan waving all three Red Devils racing around the bases to put the Red Devils ahead 5-3.

“I wasn’t thinking a whole lot,” Pinter said. “Kept my mind clear and I was looking for that fastball and I got it.”

Jack Curran traded places with Pinter with a double of his own to make it 6-3.

Plym pitched out of bases-loaded jams in the fourth and fifth innings, to preserve the lead. Plym’s play at first base after he departed the mound in the sixth saved the Red Devils from another bases-loaded pickle.

Edgcomb fielded a grounder by St. Bede’s Carson Riva over third base, stepped on the bag and threw across the diamond, bouncing the ball into the dirt which was scooped up by Plym, now playing first.

“We work on defense all the time. We’ve been busting our butts,” Plym said.

“As good as Noah pitched on the mound, one of his best contributions on the night was his pick there at first base,” Keegan said. “If he doesn’t make that play, things are going to get goofy. So that was huge. He did it all for us.”

St. Bede coach Bill Booker said it was a case of missed opportunities with the Bruins stranding 13 men on base.

“I don’t think in any time in my career that we had the bases load three times and somebody didn’t come up with a hit. And we gave a lot of different guys with opportunities to come up with a hit and we just didn’t do it,” he said. “So credit their pitching, I guess. ”

Gus Burr got the Bruins started fast with a solo shot to left in the top of the first inning. Plym said all he could do was have short term memory.

“You just got to forget it. I executed the pitch. It was a great swing,” Plym said. “It was a good pitch, even a better swing. Just got to forget it. There’s six more innings of baseball. Come out and finish up.”

“He came in with a fat pitch on 0-2 and Burr did a number on it,” Keegan said. “Third inning, our defense kind of left a couple plays out there and the biggest thing Noah did was respond. Just pitched his butt off.”

Hall (5-4-1) got the run back in the second. Pinter led off with an infield single and took second on an errant throw. Plym bunted him to third where he scored on a RBI groundout by Jack Curran.

The Bruins (5-6) scored two runs in the third to go up 3-1. Geno Dinges led off with an infield hit and an errant throw on Ranbir Saini’s sacrifice bunt sent him to third with Saini reaching safely. Burr singled in Dinges and Saini scored when Carson Riva reached on a fielder’s choice to second.

Plym scattered six hits and three walks with two of three runs earned, striking out seven for the win.

“Noah did a great job. After that first inning with that home run, he came back and pitched well. Gave us chances to get outs and we played good defense,” Pinter said.

Pinter went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Jack Curran drove in two runs and his twin, Braden, one.

Burr went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.

Ferrari took the loss for the Bruins, surrendered six hits and six runs, all earned, and three walks with six strikeouts.