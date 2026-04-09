Hall, St. Bede baseball teams rally around Hall senor Jax LaVelle and his battle with cancer

St. Bede coach Bill Booker greets Hall coach Tom Keegan (left) following Wednesday's game at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. The rival Bruins and Red Devils rallied together in support of Hall senior Jax LaVelle in his battle with cancer. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The Hall Red Devils were winners on the diamond Wednesday evening at Schweickert Stadium in Peru, defeating rival St. Bede 6-3.

Both the Red Devils and Bruins, however, were winners off the field, along with the family of Hall senior Jax LaVelle. They all came together for LaVelle and his family, raising funds to help in his fight with cancer.

“It means a lot,” Hall junior pitcher Noah Plym said. “We came out here trying to raise money for Jax. he’s going through a really hard time.”

“It was a great cause. If baseball can do these things for people, I’m all for it all the time,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker said. “Getting this late in my career, that’s getting more important than any win ever.”

St. Bede presented Hall coach Tom Keegan with a generous donation for the LaVelle family. Booker said his players collected funds on their own and he matched it.

“That kind of puts it all into perspective. We’re awfully lucky to be healthy and play this game,” Keegan said. “I know he’s going through a hard time. The Hall community and St. Bede, coach Booker and the players were generous to make a donation. That was real classy on their part. That’s the one thing about the IV. When somebody needs help, we’re going to help them.”

Hall’s Entrepreneurship class organized a fundraiser, selling cookies in a contest to see which school had the most sold, and other items.