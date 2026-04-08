Hegeler Carus Mansion hosts Mother’s Day Brunch May 9

The Hegeler Carus Mansion will host a Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, in the mansion’s main level.

The picnic-style brunch includes a basket of sandwiches, potato chips, broccoli salad, tea and coffee. The sandwiches will be provided by Bruce and Ollie’s. Sugar cookies will also be served by Blue Eyed Rascal Baking Company.

Tickets cost $65 and are free for mothers. Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Tables can be reserved for parties with two to four people. Larger groups can also register. To reserve a brunch spot, call 815-224-5892.

The Hegeler Carus Mansion is located at 1307 Seventh St. in La Salle.

For more information, visit hegelercarus.org or facebook.com/hegelercarus.