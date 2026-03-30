OSF HealthCare gift shops go cashless at three locations

OSF HealthCare recently announced that its gift shops are cashless.

The OSF HealthCare Interstate 80 Gift Shops in Ottawa, Mendota, and Streator transitioned to cashless payments.

Gift shop purchases will be made using credit or debit cards only.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.