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OSF HealthCare gift shops go cashless at three locations

Ottawa, Mendota and Streator stores now accept credit and debit cards only

An aerial view of OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, June 13, 2024 in Ottawa.

OSF HealthCare recently announced that its gift shops are cashless. (Scott Anderson)

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

OSF HealthCare recently announced that its gift shops are cashless.

The OSF HealthCare Interstate 80 Gift Shops in Ottawa, Mendota, and Streator transitioned to cashless payments.

Gift shop purchases will be made using credit or debit cards only.

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