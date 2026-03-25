Construction begins on Logan’s Oasis Playground at Marilla Park in Streator, where crews started site preparation this week on the nearly two-year community-driven project honoring Logan Crank. (Bill Freskos)

Construction has begun on Logan’s Oasis Playground at Marilla Park in Streator with completion expected by the time summer starts.

The playground has been in the works for almost two years. The project is spearheaded by Melissa Crank and family members in memory of her late son, Logan Crank. Throughout the entire process, the playground has been planned to be an inclusive, ADA-accessible space where children of all abilities can play.

That plan is currently being executed, as the project cleared its final hurdle as the Streator City Council voted to approve a $199,580 contract for installation in late February.

Work began this week with the first phase of site preparation, which included removing grass and dirt, adding a gravel base and leveling the area. Crews also removed the existing swing set to make way for new equipment.

The next steps include installation of the playground equipment, followed by the pour-in-place rubber safety surface, which will complete the project.

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation served as the project’s fiscal sponsor, helping manage donations and support the fundraising efforts that made Logan’s Oasis possible.

“Logan’s Oasis is a beautiful example of what can happen when love is turned into action,” co-founder of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Pamela Beckett said. “Melissa and her family brought forward a vision rooted in Logan’s life, and this community embraced it. This playground will be a place where every child feels welcome; and that is a legacy that will last for generations.”

To donate or to learn more about go to SRCCF’s website.

Crank said her family is grateful from the help they received from the community.

“We are so blessed with such an amazing community that has helped to make this happen,” Crank’s family said in a statement. “I know Logan is smiling from the heavens with that big handsome smile ear to ear, and so proud of everyone that has had a part in this. The gratitude we have is endless.”

Per the contract, the playground needs to be completed by May 22 of this year. City Engineer Jeremy Palm confirmed it will be done right around then.

Crank said a ribbon cutting ceremony will most likely happen when the playground is ready, although nothing has been confirmed.