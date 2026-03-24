Braden Curran does it all for Hall, has a little ‘Worm’ in him

Hall senior Braden Curran was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference and IBCA Class 2A Special Mention All-State. He is the 2025-26 BCR's Boys Basketball Player of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

Braden Curran had heard all the stories.

His dad, Adam, was a member of Hall’s two greatest basketball teams, which were a whisker from winning back-to-back state championships in 1996-97 and 1997-98, finishing as two-time state runners-up.

The elder Curran, who now goes by the title of Spring Valley Police Chief, was a key member of Eric Bryant’s Hustlin’ Hall Red Devil teams. He was known for his high energetic play and rebounding prowess, nicknamed the “Worm” after the NBA great of the time, Dennis Rodman.

Braden Curran, a Hall senior, plays a lot like his dad, running on high energy, playing all-out defense (area-high 2.6 steals per game) with an ability to hit the boards (6.4 rebounds a game).

But he’s added an extra dimension to his game - scoring - that his dad didn’t need playing with All-Stater Shawn Jeppson. Braden scored his 1,000th career point this season, averaging 14.8 points per game on the year, shooting 33% on 3-pointers and area-best 50% overall from the field. He’s found the offensive part of his game to come natural.

“When we were young, I was taller than everyone. It was easy just to score and I kind took that with me and learned different skills,” he said. “I guess you can say I’m an offensive player, but I still have that ‘Worm’ in me, I guess, just playing both sides of the ball, and doing what you’ve got to do.”

That work ethic led Curran to garner unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference and IBCA Class 2A Special Mention All-State. For all of his accolades, Curran has been named as the 2025-26 BCR Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Curran, who is the first Red Devil named since Drew Pullam in 2016, said it’s pretty cool to receive the player of the year honor.

“It was a very fun season. I’ve had fun playing basketball the last four years here at Hall,” he said. “All the thanks to everyone who’s helped me, my parents, my coaches, my teammates.”

Hall senior Braden Curran is the 2025-26 BCR's Boys Basketball Player of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

Hall coach Mike Filippini said Curran is one of the hardest working and more importantly hardest playing kids he’s ever coached in his 25 years at Hall.

“He always gave us everything he had. We never had to worry about effort from Braden,” Filippini said. “He was always undersized for the position he played, which was small forward, always had to guard a player much bigger than him and always was guarded by a bigger player.

“Most players that are 6-1 play point guard in high school, but Braden had to play center, power forward or whatever position we needed him to play. He never complained about it, just was willing to do whatever it took to help the team.”

Curran took it upon himself to be a team leader for the Red Devils this season.

“I’m a senior. I’ve played varsity four years. I knew I kind had to be a leader, but the rest just comes natural and when you have guys who have faith in you it’s easy to play,” he said.

“It’s about coming in every day in practice, just pushing other guys to work hard. Do things the right way. Coming in over the summer when you didn’t have to, Coming over the weekends when there’s no practice just working with guys that need work.”

The strength of his game, is “definitely my speed,” he said.

“Just getting to the hoop, getting downcourt. Even working hard, I can run so I can endure and that’s something that’s kind of always helped me,” he said.

He’s never found the need to be motivated.

“Motivation has always been some that’s kind of built in me,” he said.

Curran does hear the stories of the good old days from his dad’s Red Devils teams, but there is a purpose behind it.

“He always uses it as a teaching point,” he said. “He likes to tell stories. They had a great chemistry. I know that. I’ve talked to (Hall football) coach (Nick) Sterling. I’ve talked to (dad) and Mr. (Hall athletic director Eric) Bryant, Jeppson, all those guys. It’s inspired me at least to build a chemistry with all my teammates in every sport, not just in basketball.”

Curran said he’s had lot of great memories playing basketball for the Red Devils. This year getting to play for the Colmone Classic championship stands out.

“Making it to the Colmone Classic championship, which obviously is the big tournament to all of us,” he said. “Beating Fieldcrest the night before. Having to play a week later (due to a weather postponement), but still huge for us. We wanted to play in that game and got in that game.”

And he could’t have asked for a better way to score his 1,000th-point basket at home against rival St. Bede on an an assist from his twin, Jack.

“It’s pretty awesome how that worked out. Storybook way to do it,” he said.

Filippini said Curran has been a great role model for the kids in the Hall community.

“On top of his basketball skills, Braden was also a great leader both on and off the court,” he said. “Braden always volunteered his time to work our youth basketball camps in the summer. The younger kids would always look up to him. Braden is definitely deserving of this award and he deserves all the praise he’s been getting.”