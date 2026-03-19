LaMoille backs high school deactivation referendum

A view of LaMoille High School on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 in LaMoille. Voters backed the district deactivating its 9th through 12th grade high school program in the primary election. The non-binding ballot question asked residents if they support the district negotiating tuition or enrollment agreements with one or more neighboring high school districts to educate La Moille’s high school students. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County voters are supporting a non-binding referendum that would deactivate LaMoille High School, according to unofficial results on Wednesday morning.

Unofficial votes from Tuesday’s election have voters overwhelmingly in support of deactivation, with 314 voters (75.9%) for deactivation compared with 100 (24.1%) as of Wednesday.

The vote was an advisory measure, meaning the school will not immediately close, but it signals support from the community for the school board to look further into the possibility of deactivating the grades 9–12.

If pursued, the plan would involve negotiating tuition agreements with neighboring high schools to educate the students.

District officials previously said the proposal is largely driven by declining enrollment, which has fallen to about 44 students in recent years, limiting course offerings and extracurricular opportunities compared with larger schools.

Officials also previously emphasized that any decision would take time, requiring further research and community input before any changes are implemented.

LaMoille officials were not available for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.