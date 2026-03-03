Alfano’s Pizza frozen pies now available at Hy-Vee in Peru

Alfano’s Pizza has its frozen pizzas available to purchase at Hy-Vee in Peru. (Alex T. Paschal)

“​​It’s crazy to think this journey started back in 2015 with an idea and a lot of hard work. What began as a vision has grown into something we’re incredibly proud of — and we couldn’t have done it without your support,” said a post on Ottawa’s pizzeria’s social media. “From our ovens to your freezers, you can now enjoy Alfano’s Pizza anytime at home!”

In Ottawa, Alfano’s is located at 1476 E. U.S. 6.

