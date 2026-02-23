The Times Athlete of the Week: Woodland’s Jaron Follmer

Capturing 82.3% of 113 votes cast, Woodland boys basketball’s Jaron Follmer is The Times Athlete of the Week after an online vote that also included runner-up Emma Palaschak (Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland girls basketball), Juliana Thrush (Ottawa girls wrestling) and Raiden Terry (Seneca boys wrestling).

The Warriors secured their first conference championship since 1979 with a win at Dwight, Follmer putting together a 21-point, seven-assist, nine-rebound performance.

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Woodland’s Jaron Follmer looks to get a pass away against Somonauk earlier this season. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Follmer: Yes, Jayron.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and what team/league did you begin in?

Follmer: I was 11 years old when I started playing basketball in the 5th grade on Woodland’s junior-high team.

This has been a pretty special season for the Woodland boys basketball team, including winning the program’s first conference championship since the late 1970s. What has come together to make this season possible?

Follmer: The thing that has made this come together is most definitely all the work that our players put into the offseason. This offseason was a huge one, and everybody put tons of work in to make this possible.

I know your head coach, Connor Kaminke, had high expectations for this team coming into the season and thought you would surprise some people. Have you surprised yourselves, or did you expect to have this kind of success?

Follmer: We have surprised ourselves a little bit. We expected to be successful this year, but to this extent was outside of what we had thought preseason. It was always a goal, but since we now have it, it gets more crazy every day.

What are your top three gyms you’ve gotten the chance to play in?

Follmer: Obviously the Warrior Dome. Seneca’s new gym and Dwight.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Follmer: The movie “Fury,” and way too many to count.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Follmer: Noah Decker by a mile.

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Follmer: Probably Morgan Wallen in the United Center.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Follmer: McDonald’s almost every time. I get the Bacon Quarter Pounder.

Seasonal question: What’s the first thing outdoors you can’t wait to do when spring finally gets here?

Follmer: I can’t wait to be golfing again.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Follmer: I’m not the biggest fan of watching sports. I’d much rather enjoy playing them.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Follmer: I plan to be a heavy equipment operator. Most likely I will play basketball for fun sometimes.