The Times Athlete of the Week: Marquette’s Koby Clark

A whopping 492 ballots were cast in an online vote for The Times Athlete of the Week, and when counted it was Marquette boys wrestling’s Koby Clark victorious with 218.

Clark wrestled to the individual championship at 132 pounds in the Class 1A Princeton Regional, avenging a loss from the week prior.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Mary Stisser (Ottawa girls basketball), Audrey Scherer (Earlville girls basketball) and Eli Kapraun (Flanagan-Cornell boys basketball).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Marquette's Koby Clark wrestles Bradley-Bourbonnias' Aiden Baud on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Bader Gym in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Clark: I sometimes get called Kobra.

How old were you when you started wrestling, and what got you into the sport?

Clark: I was around 8 years old when I started wrestling. Most of my family has either boxed or wrestled, and everyone would mention wrestling to me, and I put it off until I finally caved in.

The Marquette wrestling program has really been built up over the past few years, including hosting its first ever home meet just a few years back. What has it been like to be part of building a successful program?

Clark: It really feels good to be a part of this program, and it feels great to look back and see the progression and impact we have had.

What were your expectations heading into regionals? Did you expect to win the championship at your weight class?

Clark: Going into regionals I felt pressure for needing to win, because everyone knew I should’ve won against him [the previous week], and I knew I could do it. I just needed to push the pace.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Clark: The teammate who cracks me up the most is probably Wesley [Janick].

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Clark: If I could seen one band, I would say Treaty Oak Revival at TNT [Tailgate N’ Tallboys].

Only one can stay: pizza, tacos or wings?

Clark: I’m keeping the wings, definitely.

Seasonal question: What’s the first thing outdoors you can’t wait to do when spring finally gets here?

Clark: I cannot wait to play pickleball. It will be the first thing.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Clark: I’m into trucks, a lot.

Do you have any college plans? Do they involve sports?

Clark: I’m not looking to go to college and will try to get into an apprenticeship for electrical or go into [being an] equipment operator.