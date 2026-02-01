Hall’s Braden Curran scores 1,000th in victory over rival St. Bede

Braden Curran (33) of Hall reacts after scoring 1,000th career point in game against St. Bede on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Braden Curran couldn’t have scripted it any better if he tried.

The Hall senior took a pass from his twin, Jack, at the top of the key, drove the lane, pulled up and scored his 1,000th career point to give the Red Devils a seven-point lead late in the second quarter.

The game was momentarily paused to acknowledge Curran becoming the 13th 1,000-point scorer in school history. He got a hug from his parents and Hall coach Mike Filippini.

The Red Devils went on to beat rival St. Bede 69-57 to snap the Red Devils’ six-game losing streak .

“That’s an awesome career milestone that any high school team would want,” Curran said. “But it’s all thanks to my coaches, my teammates, anyone who brought me up and trained me. Because without them, I wouldn’t have had that opportunity.”

Curran said he was caught in the moment and didn’t realize it was his twin who passed him the ball on the milestone basket until his dad, Adam – a standout on Hall’s 1997 and 1998 state runners-up – told him after the game.

Addison Fusinetti holds sign honoring Braden Curran (33) of Hall scoring 1,000 career points on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

A banner was unveiled after the game recognizing the moment as “1KURRAN!”

“It was a great atmosphere,” St. Bede coach Brian Hansen said. “They had their hall of fame stuff. Curran got his 1,000th point. He’s had a great career. He should be proud of that milestone.”

In the first varsity contest of the day, the St. Bede girls outscored host Hall 25-12 in the second half to run off with a 43-31 victory.

“How can you not be fired up to play basketball today?” St. Bede coach Tom Ptak asked his team. ”It’s a crosstown rivalry. It’s a boy-girl atmosphere. The gym has more people in it than they’re used to. The press is here. Let’s do it.

“This is fun. I wish we would do it more often.”

BOYS

Greyson Bickett hit a 3-pointer, and Noah Plym scored on the back end of a 9-0 run to send the Red Devils to a 44-33 lead late in the third quarter.

The Bruins closed within seven points at quarter’s end only to have the Red Devils use a 12-4 run to start the fourth quarter to push their lead to 56-41 on a stop-and-pop by Braden Curran with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

“We’re fighting. We’re going through a little patch right now. Overall in a 30-game season, you’re going to go through little patches. We’ve just got to figure out how to get it all together,” Hansen said.

Plym led the Red Devils (12-11) with 25 points, with Braden Curran adding 20 and Bickett 16.

”I thought we were the team who made the plays tonight. St. Bede looked like us when we were in the losing streak. We did just enough to lose the game,“ Hall coach Mike Filippini said. ”St. Bede played their (butts) off, but they just made a couple mistakes, missed some shots. And that’s what we were doing (in the losing streak).

“Today was our day.”

Gino Ferrari had a team-high 17 points for the Bruins (11-11), with Graham Ross adding 12 and Alec Tomsha 11.

GIRLS

St. Bede trailed 19-18 at halftime, and Ptak had one brief message for his girls at the break: It was time to get going.

They sure did.

The Bruins outscored their hosts 12-1 in the third quarter to go up 30-20 on the way to the 12-point victory.

“That’s the way we should be playing,” Ptak said. “We talked at halftime, we’ve got to pick it up. We told them, ‘You’re being outhustled. They want the ball more than you do, and they want the game more than you. I can’t believe that’s going on here. Let’s step it up here.’

“That first three minutes of the third quarter really sets the tone, and we went out and did it.”

Sharpshooter Lily McClain led the Bruins (15-11) with 17 points, knocking down four 3-pointers to become the program’s career leader with 136 treys. The St. Bede bigs, Hannah Waszkowiak and Savannah Bray, got the high-low game going to the tune of 10 points each.

Caroline Morris led Hall (10-15) with 11 points.

Hall coach TJ Orlandi said what could go wrong for the Red Devils did in the second half.

“We came out in the third quarter, and everything we talked about we didn’t do. McClain got two wide-open 3s. ... It snowballed from there,” he said.

“They’re bigger than us. I thought in the second half we got worn down by their size a little bit. Caroline got in foul trouble, so it was a little tougher for her where you don’t want to pick up those fouls.”