Suspect in La Salle shooting faces up to 14 years

Prosecutors are close to wrapping up a July shooting in La Salle. The victim, who was found to be carrying an illegal gun, has pleaded guilty to a felony weapon charge.

Jerron D. Fisher, 27, of Stanley, North Dakota (also listed in Ottawa), appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony carrying three to 14 years. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed a more serious count of discharging a gun.

Sentencing will be on April 23 before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. Fisher will have a chance to address Ryan before sentencing.

La Salle police were dispatched on July 28 to the 100 block of Tonti Street after a shooting. During the incident, police said, Fisher sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and “was uncooperative in the ensuing investigation.”

According to open-court statements on Friday, video surveillance and the ensuing investigation showed why: Fisher was carrying a weapon of his own despite a felony conviction (aggravated battery) that precluded him from bearing arms.

The man who shot Fisher recently was sentenced to prison.

Leeonta Patton, 28, of Oglesby (also listed in Chicago)was sentenced to a pair of13-year terms, one for armed habitual criminal and one for possession of fentanyl.