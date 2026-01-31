Registration opens for Streator youth spring and summer sports

Indians pitcher Carter Pierce fires a shot home during the first inning Wednesday night in Streator Youth Baseball's Major League city championship game. Streator Youth Baseball, along with other spring and summer sports, is now open for 2026.

Registration is now open for Streator’s spring and summer youth sports leagues for 2026.

If your kid is interested in playing baseball, softball or soccer this year, now is the time to sign them up.

Parents and guardians can visit the individual Facebook pages for each program linked on each sport above to find more information on age groups, fees, practice schedules and registration deadlines.

Also, the Streator Family YMCA is offering indoor youth soccer and group swim lessons. More information can be found on their Facebook page.