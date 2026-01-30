Streator chamber names member of the month for January

Streator Home Savings Bank has been named the January 2026 Member of the Month for the Streator Chamber of Commerce.
Now in its 130th year in business, the bank remains a cornerstone business in the city. Beyond banking, the bank is known for giving back to the Streator community by supporting local nonprofits through donations and volunteer work, according to the chamber.
Employees regularly volunteer their time selling raffle tickets and working at a variety of Streator events, including Streator Fest, Park Fest, and Light Up Streator.
The bank was also recently recognized for its efforts with the Salvation Army, earning top honors in the organization’s Red Kettle drive challenge for raising the most funds among all banks that participated.
For more information, go to their website or call 815-673-5566. They are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, with the drive-thru hours set at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.