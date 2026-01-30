Ottawa fraudster sentenced to 5 years for COVID-19 PPD scam

Ebony Green of University Park, listens to her sentencing in the courtroom on Thursday, Jan. 29 at the La Salle County Governmental Complex in Ottawa. Green claimed to run a day care service in Ottawa with earnings of $100,000, but Ebony Green was actually a hairstylist earning a fraction of that. (Scott Anderson)

Six people were charged in La Salle County with defrauding the government of COVID-19 relief funds. The first one to stand for sentencing is going to prison.

Ebony Green, 29, of University Park, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was sentenced to five years in prison for scamming her way into a PPD loan for more than $20,000.

When offered a chance to speak, Green wept and pleaded for leniency so she could continue caring for her six children.

“I made a horrible mistake,” Green said, “but I’m asking for probation to be a good mother to my children.”

Ebony Green of University Park, gathers her paperwork before her sentencing in the courtroom on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 at the La Salle County Governmental Complex in Ottawa. Green claimed to run a day care service in Ottawa with earnings of $100,000, but Ebony Green was actually a hairstylist earning a fraction of that. Yet she received a COVID-19 relief loan for almost $20,000. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni quickly ruled out probation and opted for a prison term that, with day-for-day good time, could get Green released in late 2028 or early 2029.

“The (defense’s) argument is there is no victim, but that’s not exactly true,” the judge ruled. “The victims of this crime are the taxpayers. This is a system that was designed for small business owners to make it through the pandemic and help feed their families.”

Green and five others were charged in early 2025 with multiple felonies, led by theft, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison. Court records allege that each applied for and received government aid north of $10,000.

The charges date back to 2021.

Green applied for a loan claiming to run a daycare service in Ottawa with earnings of $100,000. The fraudulent documents helped Green receive $20,832, which she must repay as part of her sentence.

Green was caught in part because she filed a contradictory tax return disclosing she’s a hair stylist who earned a fraction of that sum. She had entered a blind plea in exchange for a pledge that prosecutors would seek no more than five years.

At sentencing Thursday, assistant public defender Doug Kramarsic asked for probation. He acknowledged Green had a previous felony theft conviction, but pointed out she completed her probation and, “She can do it again.”

Kramarsic further noted there was no evidence that any business owner applying for funds was elbowed out of the relief program because of Green.

“It was a stupid thing that was done,” Kramarsic said.

But La Salle County prosecutor Laura Hall argued the offense was calculated and pointed out that Green was on probation for felony theft at the time she falsely applied for government aid.

“This woman took advantage of the system at a time when people were losing their livelihoods,” Hall said. “Ebony Green made a choice to exploit that. She made a choice to lie about her income.”

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he was pleased the judge rejected probation for Green.

“The fact that (Green) has six children is sad,” Navarro said, “but the fact of the matter is the federal government did get defrauded for money.

“We have six cases pending – five now after this – and we’re going proceed just like we have, and try to get as much time as possible.”

One of the remaining five fraud suspects, 34-year-old Amanda Rogers of Ottawa, also entered a blind plea (capped at five years in prison) and will appear Feb. 5 for sentencing.

The remaining defendants are: Amber N. Norman of Streator; Gabriel S. Myart of Glen Ellyn; Larry A. Chandler of Sauk Village; and James Z. Forbes of Lacon.