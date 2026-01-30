Mendota library events set for February

The Graves-Hume Public Library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota, will host several events and programs in February.
Registration is encouraged. To register, call 815-538-5142.
The events schedule includes:
- Adult Craft: 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3. Participants will be able to create a heart garland. The program is open to adults. Due to limited supplies, the program is first-come, first-served.
- Shake, Rattle, and Read: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 4 and 18, and at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 12 and 26. The event features music, books, and playing. The event is intended for babies ages newborn to two and caregivers.
- Small Fries: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4. The program includes story, fun, and movement. The program is open to children ages three through kindergarten.
- Lego Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. Attendees can create Lego builds. The club is intended for children in first through eighth grades.
- Decorate Youth Department: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9. Participants will be able to help decorate the library’s youth department.
- Tweens Read: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Attendees can participate in a monthly book club. The club is open to children in fifth through eighth grades.
- History of the Winter Olympics: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Participants will be able to learn about the Winter Olympics history. The program features artifacts, stories, and historic images. The program will be led by the Lake Placid Olympic Museum
- 3rd Tuesday Book Club: 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17. Attendees can discuss “Dreamers of the Day” by Mary Doria Russell. The club is intended for adults.
- Chapter Crew: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18. Participants will be introduced to chapter books through play and movement incorporation. The program is open to children in first grade and older.
- Tween Video Game Night: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19. Attendees can play video hames. The game night is intended for children in fifth through 12th grades.
- Tweens (Iron Chef): 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23. Participants will be eace against the clock to create unique food dishes. The event is open to children in fifth through eighth grades.
- M.A.S.S.: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25. Attendees can watch a screening of the movie “The Boys in the Boat.” The event is intended for adults.