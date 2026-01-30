Mendota Historical Society to host its first virtual program

The Mendota Historical Society is hosting its first virtual program at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Mar 14. (Photo provided by Mendota Museum & Historical Society)

The Mendota Historical Society will be holding its first virtual program at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Mar 14.

The program will be entirely virtual so preregistration is required. Tickets are $10.

Genealogist and historian Peg Kapustiak will be giving a talk entitled “Food of My Forefathers: The Cultural Context of Traditional and Ethnic Foods”.

Kapustiak has worked as a genealogist and family historian for nearly fifty years and is the author of two books and 58 research articles.

She serves as a volunteer at five historical/genealogical societies and is on the board of the South Suburban Genealogical and Historical Society.

According to Mendota Historical Society Executive Director, Alex P. Revzan, “This talk will definitely be of interest to not only people interested in tracing their family history but also those interested in the history of food and traditional foodways.”

Revzan added, “Having virtual programs is a big step forward for society. By being able to hold programs online, we will be able to offer a much broader selection of content for our audience as well as reach people who might not be able to join us in person.”

To sign up, visit https://mendotamuseums.org/programs/ .