Cody Calkins coming to R’s All In

Cody Calkins sings a song as the opening act during the Marshall-Putnam Fair on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

Cody Calkins, an American country music singer-songwriter from Streator, is playing from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Feb 6 at R’s All In in Earlville.

Calkins plays cover songs from the 1990’s to now with some original songs included throughout his shows.

His original songs come from his three studio albums, featuring fan-favorite tracks such as Get a Little Crazy, It’s a Guy Thing, Monday Vacation, Fire, and Everything I Can’t Resist.

“R’s All In has always supported live music and local artists, and it’s a small-town place with a blue-collar crowd,” Calkins said. “It’s my kind of people.”

For more information about the show, call (815) 246-8080.

For more information about Calkins, visit his website www.CodyCalkins.com.