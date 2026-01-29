‘They’re going to laugh, they’re going to cry’: Stage 212 in La Salle puts on ‘Little Women’

'March Sisters' (from left) 'Beth March' played by Ivy Noelle, 'Amy March' played by Paisley Smith and 'Meg March' played by Ashley Hurst dance on stage during performance of 'Little Women' on Tuesday, January 28, 2026 at Stage 212 in LaSalle. The play will be shown starting February 6th going through February 15th. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Come to Stage 212 next month and expect laughter and tears – “Little Women” is a well-documented tear-jerker – but also expect soaring music.

The La Salle theater company is staging the Louisa May Alcott story about the March family of New England and the 19th century trials they confront.

But Stage 212 is not presenting a straight-up drama; it’ll be a musical adaptation by Jason Howland, Mindi Dickstein and Allan Knee.

Marmee March, played by Suzannah Walter, embraces herself in song onstage during a performance of "Little Women" on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Stage 212 in La Salle. The musical will be performed from Feb. 6 to 15. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Director Karen Lesman said audiences may be less familiar with the musical than with other versions of Alcott’s story, but she promises audiences will feel the same emotional wallop.

“They’re gonna feel the whole range of emotions,” Lesman said. “They’re going to laugh, they’re going to cry. They’re going to be really involved and identify with each of the characters. They’re going to see something in each of the characters that really speaks to their heart and speaks to who they are.”

For “Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” Lesman needed skilled vocalists, although familiarity wasn’t an issue. Most of those who auditioned had seen one of the myriad versions of “Little Women.”

“I’ve seen almost every iteration of ‘Little Women,’” said Meghan Zomboracz, who plays Jo March. “There’s an opera, there’s a play, there’s a musical.”

Paisley Smith, who plays Amy March, was weaned on “Little Women” as a small child – her mom is a huge fan – although she admits she was, until recently, “least familiar” with the musical. She noted, however, that the versions are by no means interchangeable.

“Every version is very different,” Smith said.

Ashley Hurst, who plays Meg, said the musical emphasizes the part of Jo and thus makes some structural differences in the storyline than one sees in the book or film adaptations. Nevertheless, Hurst said, the musical loses none of the emotional impact experienced in other variations.

“I’d like to think a lot of people have an emotional tie to this story, whether it’s the book, the movies, stage, whatever it is,” Hurst said. “I think ... there’s something in there that everyone can relate to.”

Jo March, played by Megan Zomboracz, is sung to by love interest Laurie Laurence, played by Fred Davis, onstage during a performance of "Little Women" on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at Stage 212 in La Salle. The musical will be performed from Feb. 6 to 15. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Lesman said she’s deeply pleased with the cast. Participants all are “accomplished vocalists” who bring a range of emotions and to the table, she said.

“Little Women: The Broadway Musical” is a particularly personal journey for Suzannah Walter, who plays Marmee, the mother, in her Stage 212 debut. (Walter is a veteran of other regional venues, however.)

Walter recently became a two-time cancer survivor and decided it was time to return to the stage – and to a role that reflected some of her own life experiences.

Hurst agreed that audiences will note the intense and personal performances as well as a strong rapport among the cast members.

“It’s been a lot of fun for me because of the family aspect of everything,” she said. “We’ve bonded a lot, and there’s just a lot of moments that we can be lovey with each other.”

“Although it’s a gut-wrenching musical at times,” said Ivy Soens, who plays Beth March, “it’s a very beautiful and touching story about family and coming together.”

Rounding out the cast are Fredrick Davis as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence III, Monika Sudakov as Aunt March and Mrs. Kirke, Reid Tomasson as Professor Bhaer, Michael Lee as Mr. Laurence, and Austin Montgomery as Mr. John Brooke.

The production staff includes co-producers Heather Leffers and Tracy Daugherty, assistant director and music director Thomas Bailey, stage manager Robbie Malerk, choreographer Monika Sudakov, prop coordinator Jody Philip, costume and wig coordinator Eric Masini, set designer and lighting designer Reid Tomasson, set construction lead Cory Tomasson, set painting designer Kylie Atkins, set painters Jeremiah Lesman and Isaac Lesman, artistic set painter Mary Arellano, sound operator Kyle Foley, light operator Yvette Lucas, spotlight operators Ariana Lesman and Ayden Lesman, and stage crew Forrest Boes and Elizabeth Raiter.

“Little Women” will be presented from Feb. 6 to 8 and Feb. 13 to 15 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Friday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday matinee performances begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $22 each. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets also can be bought online by visiting stage212.org.