St. John the Baptist Catholic Church rescheduling all-you-can-eat supper

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Somonauk is rescheduling its all-you-can-eat chili and vegetable soup supper.

The supper was postponed on Jan 24 due to the extreme cold.

The event will now be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 7 at the church’s parish center, located at 130 W La Salle St. in Somonauk.

Prices for the supper vary. Adults eat for $12, children ages 4-10 eat for $7 and children three and under eat free.

Patrons have the option to eat in or carry out their supper.

The supper includes a relish tray, beverages and homemade desserts. Hot dogs and chips are available for children.

For more information, call 815-498-2010.