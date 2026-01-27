Getting work done: Construction at Third Appellate Courthouse in downtown Ottawa brings updates to building

A view of the new stair renovation outside the Appellate Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 downtown Ottawa. The Appellate Courthouse is going through a renovation to make it more wheelchair accessible. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Third District Appellate Courthouse in Ottawait is being renovated in 2026. Some renovations have already been done, but this year will see some big changes to the building.

The historic nature of the building means the renovations are not a simple task. With the courthouse dating back to 1860, all renovations must be in accordance with the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office. The architectural firm, Arda Design, has worked within these guardrails to find suitable renovations and keep with the historic nature of the building.

“The engineer spent one year on the windows”, said Joe Hettel, presiding justice of the Third District Appellate Court, highlighting the fine line these renovations have to walk.

The windows will be changing style and replaced at a slower pace given their size. The windows and doors were part of the last renovations made in the early 1990’s.

The goal is for renovations to be complete by the end of Summer 2026, though weather conditions and court proceedings may delay the completion until the end of the year.

The renovation of the front steps, windows and doors, railings and balusters, and a public bathroom was approved for $3.64 million P.J. Hoerr, Inc. based out of Peoria.

Zachary Hooper, the clerk for the Third District Appellate Courthouse, said that the overage on the renovations could raise the overall cost of the project to around $4.4 million.

It’s not just the windows that are being changed. Passersby may notice the steps to the courthouse have undergone some work. The final parts of their renovation will be tackled this year.

The landing in front of the entrance to the courthouse will be filled with cement when the weather is more amenable to construction and the balusters and railings that straddle it will be put in place. The steps were renovated in the 1960’s.

The balusters on the railings of the steps will be either repaired or replaced to be brought up to comply with standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Equipment can be seen outside the Appellate Courthouse on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 downtown Ottawa. The Appellate Courthouse is going through a renovation to make it more wheelchair accessible. (Scott Anderson)

The renovations are being funded by the Illinois Capital Development Board. The Illinois CDB is responsible for renovation and rehabilitation projects of state-owned buildings. It is responsible for the renovations being made this year to the courthouse at 1004 Columbus St.

Between the project’s bid and approval, the project’s details meeting the requirements of the ADA and Illinois SHPO, and the work being done to the courthouse, almost three years will have passed.