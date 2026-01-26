Streator library events set for February

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for February.
- Stocking Cap Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. 7. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. 7. Attendees can play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
- I saw it on Pintrest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2. Participants will be able to replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3. Attendees can create watercolor paintings. The event is open to children ages 10 and older.
- Storytime: Cozy: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3. Participants will be able to listen to pickle-themed stories, play games, and taste test pickles. The story time is intended for children ages newborn to five.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4. Attendees can play modern and classic games. The program is open to teens ages 10 and older.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4. Participants will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game, and discuss whodunits. The meetup is intended for teens and adults.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is open to children ages newborn to four.
- Theater and Special Set Design: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. Participants will be learn how a set creates a story’s world and design a set. The event is intended for people ages eight and older.
- Evening Acrylics: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. Attendees can create acrylic paintings. The program is open to people ages 10 and older.
- Blue’s Clues Playtime: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. The playtime includes crafts, a story time, and clue-finding activities. The event is intended for children.
- Snack, Stack, and Paint: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Attendees can play giant Jenga and paint a mini canvas. Mini sandwiches will be served.