Ottawa library events set for February

The Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa will host several programs and events in February.
Scheduled events include:
- Escape the Study Room Game: Sunday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 15. Teams of four will have 45 minutes to solve the escape room riddles. A prize also will be awarded. Participants can reserve a room or walk-in.
- Monthly Kit: Dark Chocolate: Monday, Feb. 2. The kits feature a dark chocolate sample and recipes. Attendees will be limited to one kit. The kits are available while supplies last. The kits will be intended for adults.
- Adult Winter Reading: Monday, Feb. 2, through Saturday, Feb. 21. Participants can enter online or paper book review forms for a chance to win a grand prize local restaurants and stores gift certificate package. The winners will be notified after Monday, Feb. 23. Paper book review forms are available next to the library’s circulation desk. The online book review link is available on the library’s website and social media pages.
- Story Time at the Woodland: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 2, at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa. Attendees will be able to listen to stories and music, hike, and create a craft. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library.
- Ready, Set, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24. The program includes themed stories, crafts, and songs. The program is open to children ages three to five.
- Shake, Rattle, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25. Participants can engage in songs, themed stories, and a craft. The event is open to children ages newborn to three.
- Mosaic Heart Pin: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4. Attendees will be able to create a mosaic heart pin. The program is intended for students in third through sixth grades.
- The Language of Flowers: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5. Participants can learn how flowers were used to send secret messages, decode the flowers different meanings, and learn about a symbolic tussie-mussie‘s creation. Handouts also will be provided. The event will be led by Backyard Patch Herbs creator Marcy Lautanen-Raleigh. The event is open to adults.
- Blood Pressure and Glucose Checks: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6, in the library’s study room 2. Attendees will be able to be screened for oxygen levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose. The screenings also will be performed by OSF OnCall Connect. Participants are encouraged to hydrate before testing. Fasting will not be required. The program is intended for adults.
- Loop Group: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28. Participants can learn how to knit or crochet. The event is open to adults.
- Manga Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Attendees will be able to discuss “The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity!“ and its anime adaptation. The club is intended for students in seventh through 12th grade.
- Girls Who Code Club: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. Participants can inspect websites front and back ends and workshop personal projects. A take-home snack will be served. The club is open to students in third through 12th grades.
- Drop-In Valentine’s Makerspace: Monday, Feb. 9, through Saturday, Feb. 14. Attendees will be able to make drop-in and create a Valentine. Materials also will be provided.
- Board of Trustees Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9. Participants can view the board’s monthly meeting.
- DIY Valentine’s Day Cards: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. Attendees will be able to design handmade Valentine’s cards. Supplies also will be provided.
- Wednesday Evening Book Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. The club will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine“ by Gail Honeyman. The club is intended for adults.
- History of the Winter Olympics: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Participants can learn about the Winter Olympics history, listen to stories, and explore previous Olympic Games artifacts and images. The event will be led by the Lake Placid Olympic Museum. The event is open to teens and adults.
- Tech Time: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 13. Attendees will receive hands-on technology assistance from library staff. The program is intended for adults.
- Valentine Owl Gift Box: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Participants can make a Valentine’s Day owl gift box. The event is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
- Anti-Valentine’s Day: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15. Attendees will be able to listen to breakup songs and play board games. Snacks also will be served. The program is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Mystery Monday Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16. The club will discuss “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six “ by Lisa Unger. Book copies are available for check out. The club is open to adults.
- Dungeons and Dragons: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16. Participants can take part in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. The program is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Artist’s Workshop: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17. Attendees will be able to work on art pieces. The workshop is open to adults.
- Voter Registration: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18. Participants can register to vote. Attendees must bring a photo ID, proof of address, and be 18 or older by Tuesday, Nov. 3. The registration is intended for adults.
- Snack Mix Machine: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19. Attendees will be able to design and build a snack dispenser prototype. The event is open to students in third through sixth grades.
- Mural Unveiling: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, in the library’s community room. The library will unveil its new “Book Town” mural. Participants can meet mural artist Clara Brubaker and engage in activities. Refreshments will be served.
- Homeschool Art: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 23. Participants can learn about different clay art techniques and create an art piece. Attendees should wear clothes that can get messy.
- Improving Online Health Literacy-A Digit-Ill Training: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23. Attendees will be able to discuss how to find internet health resources, create personal health records, and how to find online support groups. The program will be led by a WIU professor. The program is intended for adults.
- Silent Book Club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. Participants can read or work on a project or schoolwork. Snacks also will be served. The club is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Lego Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. Attendees will be able to create warmth-themed Lego builds. The Lego creations may be displayed in the library’s children’s department.
- Illinois Libraries Present: Still Afraid of the Dark: An Evening with R.L. Stine: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. Children’s horror novelist R.L. Stine will discuss his expanding body of work. Registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/ILPStine.
- Kid’s Book Club: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26. Participants can discuss “The Smallest Girl in the Smallest Grade“ by Justin Roberts and do a STEM activity. Book copies will be available to check out from the children’s department. The club is intended for students on kindergarten through third grade.
- Seed Starting and Seed Saving: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26. Attendees will be able to learn about techniques to starting seeds indoors, which seeds and be direct-sown outdoors, and explore seed saving methods. The event will be led by master gardener Emily Hansen. The event is open to adults.
- Crafter Hours: Painted Wooden Wall Hanger: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. Participants can paint a wooden wall hanger. The program is intended for adults. Due to limited supplies, registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk.