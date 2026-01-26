Earlville class of 2032 having fundraiser

Earlville Jr./Sr. High School is having a fundraiser to raise money for the class of 2032. (Mystery Diner)

The fundraiser includes a cornhole tournament, a chili cook-off and a raffle.

The fundraiser will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 31, at the Earlville Middle School gym.

Warm-ups for the cornhole tournament start at 3 p.m. The official start of the tournament is at 3:30 p.m. Registration costs $20 per person.

No partner is needed. The winner will receive 50% of the total pot. Participants are guaranteed six rounds of play. The tournament consists of four rounds of round robin play before a double elimination bracket.

Preregister on Scoreholio or in person the day of the fundraiser.

Chili tasting will start immediately at 3 p.m. Each entry into the competition costs $20. Voting is set to take place between 4 and 5 p.m. The winner will receive a cash prize.

Raffle tickets will be sold at $5 each throughout the fundraiser as part of the BG Kingslayer Bags Raffle.