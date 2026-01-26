Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Clara Ferrari leads Princeton Women’s Masters, but Katie Gerrard closing fast

By Kevin Hieronymus

After the first day tournament on Saturday, Ferrari led Gerrard by more than three Peterson Points.

By the end of the day Sunday, Gerrard, who was tied for sixth place, climbed to second place at 49.34, just a little more than one point behind Ferrari at 50.37.

Ferrari had the high game of the weekend at 267 along with a 243 while knocking down 2,537 pins.

Other high games were thrown by Gerrard (259, 245) and Shannon Allen (244).

Rounding out the top 10 are Shannon Allen (46.09), Anna Flaig (44.39), Danielle Hoopes (43.49), Nicole Walker (43.47), Josie Lindsey (43.12), Melissa Armstrong (41.32), Gabbie Cummings (41.23) and Sherry Allen (40.46).

