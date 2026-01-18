Seneca’s Raiden Terry, Sandwich’s Cooper Corder win titles at Comet Classic: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Seneca’s Raiden Terry at 120 pounds and Sandwich’s Cooper Corder at 150 both captured titles at Saturday’s Comet Classic Tournament in Braidwood hosted by Reed-Custer.

Seneca (85.5 points) placed 14th as a team, getting a first-place finish from Terry, while Gunner Varland placed fourth at 157 and Chris Thompson was sixth at 113.

“We’ve got a few injuries here and there across the whole lineup, but kids have still been fighting through,” Seneca coach Todd Yegge said. ”Raiden had a tremendous tournament, not just because he won it but how he won it. He wrestled very aggressively all tournament long, from the first whistle until the match was over.”

Terry is coming off a third-place finish at state a season ago, and said he feels like he’s back at full strength this year just in time to make another postseason push.

“With some injuries and stuff like that, I haven’t really been feeling like myself,” he said. “But today and yesterday I just felt like everything was flowing, everything was connecting. I feel like I wrestled really well.”

Sandwich (133 points) finished seventh, led by Corder, while Jaxson Blanchard placed second at 138, Joshua Kotalik placed third at 175 and Kaden Clevenger placed sixth at 285.

“I think there were three ranked kids in my bracket, so I knew it was going to be a little bit of a battle coming in here,” Corder said. “I feel like team-wise we’re doing good. We’re getting in that state mindset, because that’s coming soon.”

Sandwich coach Derek Jones said he was happy with how his team battled through what was a challenging field.

“This tournament is getting tougher and tougher each year, so I like the way we competed,” he said. “It would be great to have 14 champs and walk away with a team title, but I’m worried about getting better at wrestling. I think we did that over the last couple days.”

Terry beat Ottawa Marquette freshman Wesley Janick in the title match. Janick said he feels like he has continued to develop and improve throughout his first season.

“I feel like I’m in a better place than I was,” Janick said. “I know this last one didn’t go my way, but I still felt pretty good going out there when at the beginning of the season I wasn’t sure about stuff.”

Also for Marquette, Koby Clark placed third at 132 pounds, Reily Leifheit placed third at 165 and Beau Thompson placed fourth at 138 for Marquette. The Crusaders placed 12th (117 points).

— Adam Tumino contributed to this report

Ottawa’s Munson, Weatherford place 4th at Maple Park: In the Margaret Flott Invitational at Kaneland High School, the Pirates’ Mayson Munson (113) and Wes Weatherford (190) finished fourth at the event.

Streator’s Martinez 3rd, Sliker 4th at Kewanee: In the Kewanee Invitational, the Bulldogs’ Jesus Martinez placed third at 138, while Brody Sliker finished fourth at 106.

Boys basketball

Dunlap 43, Ottawa 34: At Kingman Gymnasium, the Pirates fell to 8-8 on the season with the loss to the Eagles.

Girls basketball

Midland 50, Marquette 33: In the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Dwight, the No. 5-seeded Crusaders fell to the No. 4-seeded Timberwolves.

Marquette - which plays Putnam County at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the consolation semifinals - was led by Kaitlyn Davis with 20 points.

St. Bede 53, Seneca 38: In the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Dwight, the No. 6-seeded Fighting Irish trailed 14-8 after one quarter, 29-19 at halftime and 40-28 heading to the fourth quarter in the loss to the No. 3-seeded Bruins.

Seneca (6-14) was led by Graysen Provance’s 16 points, while Kylee Rowley added seven points and Emma Mino five points.

Seneca now plays Henry-Senachwine at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the consolation semifinals.

Earlville 65, Alden-Hebron 32: At Earlville, the Red Raiders earned the win over the Giants

Earlville was led by Audrey Scherer (18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists), Bailey Miller (16 points, 14 rebounds) and Addie Scherer (12 points).

Fieldcrest 61, LeRoy 56: In the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at El Paso-Gridley, the No. 8-seeded Knights led 12-7 after one, trailed 31-29 at halftime and held a 43-38 margin after three in the win over the No. 9-seeded Panthers.

Pru Mangan had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Fieldcrest, while Macy Gochanour added 14 points and seven steals.

Fieldcrest moves on to face top-seeded Tri-Valley at Eureka College at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Girls bowling

Streator places 11th at Morris: In the Charlie Butterfield Invite at Echo Lanes, the Bulldogs posted a score of 4,252 to finish 11th of the 20 competing teams.

Streator was led by Lily Michael (1,051 series, 196 high game), Lisa Lopez (928, 182), Jenna Onasch (781, 171), Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (769, 177) and Giselle Guadarrama (723, 148).