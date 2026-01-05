Rookie Trenton Acuncius leads 2025 Princeton Masters

Trenton Acuncius is bowling in his first Princeton Masters bowling tournament, but he’s not looking like a rookie. (Scott Anderson)

Trenton Acuncius is bowling in his first Princeton Masters bowling tournament, but he’s not looking like a rookie.

Acuncius (69.05) has mounted a sizeable lead of nearly five Peterson points over second-place bowler Mike McClure (64.22) after the first two rounds of the 2025 tournament at Pin Splitter Lanes in Princeton.

Acuncius, the 2021-22 NewsTribune Bowler of the Year for St. Bede, won 11 matches with a total of 3,455 pins.

Rounding out the top 10 are defending champ JT Dant (62.17), AJ Egan (62.10), Allen Layton (61.49), Randy Dalrymple (61.25), Matt Gapski (61.14), Chris Layton (60.16), Chad Lewis (60.21) and Sam Lawrence (60.01).

Dalrymple, a former Masters champion, held the first-day lead 35.27 to 34.02 edge over Acuncius.

The field blistered the lanes with a 216 average for the weekend. McClure rolled a 300 game and Egan had a 299 on Sunday while Dalrymple shot back to back 289s on Saturday.

The tournament continues on Saturday with the step-ladder finals set for Sunday.