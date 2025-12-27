La Salle Officer Santa delivers gifts to 100 children

La Salle’s Officer Santa program delivered gifts to 100 children and 35 families this year.

This year marks the organization’s 11th anniversary. Officer Santa was established to provide children with items such as toys, coats, shoes, pajamas and anything essential.

McKenzie Smith, a records clerk with the La Salle Police Department, said the department had so many toys donated this year, enabling the program to hand out a wide variety of gifts to children who were not on the Officer Santa list.

“Seeing all of the smiles is always our favorite part of the delivery,” she said.

The program delivered gifts on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Smith said the program is important to the department and community because it gives them an opportunity to interact with families in the community positively.

“At a time of year that can feel the most overwhelming or stressful for people, we hope to be a sense of relief and happiness,” she said.

Families that participate in the program provide officers with lists of needs and wants. The volunteering officers then go shopping and pick out items from the list with the group doing its best to ensure the gifts bought for the children include items they need and items they want.

The department accepts monetary donations for the program throughout the year. Donations can be mailed to or dropped off at the La Salle Police Department.