Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund awards $12,575 in grants

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund will award grants to nine projects during 2026.
Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund administrator Rene Parks Wendinger said a total of $12,575 will be awarded to eight organizations including:
- Poco a Poco – $2,500 for its Summer Music Fest and $2,000 for four student scholarships
- Ottawa Concert Association – $1,275 for annual shows
- Second Story Teen Center in Princeton – $2,000 for a “Zines Project” which facilitates a handmade, small-issue magazine to provide teens with writing, graphic design, and photography experience
- Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra – $2,000 for spring shows
- Princeton Theater Group – $500 for an artistic ensemble
- Reddick Library in Ottawa – $500 for art materials
- NCI Artworks in Peru – $800 for annual shows
- Peru Public Library – $1,000 for its summer reading program
The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation component fund. The fund is also supported by Illinois Arts Council grants.