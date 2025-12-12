Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund awards $12,575 in grants

Poco a Poco will receive $4,500 in Arts of Starved Rock Country grants to support its Summer Music Fest in Streator (Photo provided by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation)

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund will award grants to nine projects during 2026.

Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund administrator Rene Parks Wendinger said a total of $12,575 will be awarded to eight organizations including:

Poco a Poco – $2,500 for its Summer Music Fest and $2,000 for four student scholarships

Ottawa Concert Association – $1,275 for annual shows

Second Story Teen Center in Princeton – $2,000 for a “Zines Project” which facilitates a handmade, small-issue magazine to provide teens with writing, graphic design, and photography experience

Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra – $2,000 for spring shows

Princeton Theater Group – $500 for an artistic ensemble

Reddick Library in Ottawa – $500 for art materials

NCI Artworks in Peru – $800 for annual shows

Peru Public Library – $1,000 for its summer reading program

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is a Starved Rock Country Community Foundation component fund. The fund is also supported by Illinois Arts Council grants.