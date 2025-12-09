Ottawa boys wrestling brings home win from Kankakee: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys wrestling

Ottawa 48, Kankakee 36: At Kankakee on Monday, the visiting Pirates followed up a 3-2 showing at the weekend’s Niles North Super Duals with a win over the Kays.

Recording wins for Ottawa on Monday were Mark Munson, Doug Sibert, Gio Hernandez, Mayson Munson, Bentley Foster, Rizon Contreras and Ashton Houdek.

Girls basketball

Dee-Mack 63, FCW 38: At Mackinaw, visiting Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland suffered the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

Laylei Leininger and Emma Palaschak scored a dozen points apiece for ther Falcons. Kora Edens pitched in 11.

LeRoy 61, Fieldcrest 56: At LeRoy, the visiting Knights led 34-26 at the half, but were outscored by a dozen points in the third quarter of an eventual Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

TeriLynn Timmerman (24 points), Pru Mangan (16) and Macy Gochanour (11) paced the Fieldcrest attack.

Parkview Christian 49, Somonauk/Leland 23: At Somonauk, the host Bobcats were dealt the nonconference defeat.

Serena 40, Plano 36: At Plano, the visiting Huskers (3-5) earned the nonconference “W” led by a 12-point, five-rebound effort from Alexa McNally and a 10-point, two-steal game courtesy of Parker Twait.

Kendall Whiteaker added five points in the victory.

Moline 60, Seneca 35: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (3-4) were handed the nonconference home loss.

Dwight 58, Putnam Co. 19: At Dwight, the host Trojans notched the Tri-County Conference road win to improve to 6-3.

Boys basketball

Leland 56, Hiawatha 50: At Kirkland, the visiting Panthers improved to 4-2 on the season with the win led by Declan Brennan’s 18-point, 22-rebound double-double.

Hayden Spoonmore added 15 points and Gunnar Swenson 11 points for the victors.

Boys bowling

La Salle-Peru 3,275, Ottawa 2,701: At IV Super Bowl, the visiting Pirates fell to their archrivals despite a 536 series (198 high game) courtesy of Cash Fowler and a 525 (200) off the hands of Bentley Thumm.