The 2025-26 Times girls and boys wrestling preview

Ottawa junior Juliana Thrush has her hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at 235 pounds at the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington last season. (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Boys

Head coach: Peter Marx (22nd season)

Top returners: Mark Munson, sr. (144 pounds); Stephon Patrick, sr. (285); Wes Weatherford, jr. (190); Giovanni Hernandez, jr. (120); Doug Sibert, jr. (157); Vaughn Anderson, jr. (215)

Top newcomers: 113 Mayson Munson, fr. (113)

Worth noting: The Pirates are expected to be led by returns Weatherford (30-plus wins, sectional qualifier) and Hernandez (sectional qualifier), while Mayson Munson is a two-time IESA state champ and third-place finisher. “We should be improved this year. We were a very inexperienced team last year, and it showed,” Marx said. “With a number of returning starters that now have varsity experience, we should see some strides made in our performance. We changed the schedule around and added a number of meets in the Chicago suburbs against 2A and 3A teams. We had a very large turnout this year (50 boys), and we are excited about the future. If the kids stick with it and work hard, they can have a great turnaround season.”

Girls

Head Coach: Kevin Aughenbaugh (1st season)

Top returners: Hailey Abromaitis, sr. (190); Juliana Thrush, sr. (235); Ava Weatherford, sr. (135); Isabel Gwaltney, sr. (100); Ciara Bolf, jr. (105); Val Munoz, jr. (115); Alivia Butler, jr. (145); Mary Rodriguez, jr. (155); Lily Gwaltney, jr. (110); Alexis Rogers, jr. (135); Jaiyden Provance, so. (140)

Top newcomers: Lucielle Missel, sr. (125); Sidney Nanouski, jr. (125); Jasmine McIntosh, fr. (130); Addalyn Stebbins, fr. (120/125); Savannah Ehorn, fr. (120/125); Dawsynn Kettman, fr. (140); Ahida Mendez-Mezo, fr. (120)

Worth noting: The Pirates will be led by captains Thrush (three-time state qualifier, two-time placer, sixth place last season, 2024-25 Times Girls Wrestler of the Year) and Weatherford (sectional qualifier). “We are returning several girls that have at least two years of experience on the mat, and with about 18 girls on the team this season we are hopeful to be one of the area’s top contenders in girls wrestling,” Aughenbaugh said. “I am looking forward to some of these returning wrestlers having break out seasons. Lily Gwaltney (transfer from Streator) is a nice addition, and she brings with her the experience of being a two-time state qualifier. With this group and new wrestlers learning the sport, this season is going to be exciting, and I am thankful to be part of it.”

Jesus Martinez of Streator wrestles against Ryan Alaimo of Yorkville Christian during the 132-weight class regional championship match last season at Kaneland High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Boys

Head coach: Kyle Lowman (4th season)

Top returners: Aiden Ferris, sr. (215); Kameron Magana, sr. (175); Jesus Martinez, sr. (138); Garritt Benstine, sr. (132); Ted Neuman, jr. (144); Sebastian Flores, so. (132); Ved Chaudhari, so. (126)

Top newcomers: Ricardo Armenta, jr. (215); Bruxton Chalkey, so. (132); Eastyn Ehm, so. (157); Brody Sliker, fr. (132); Carter Heider, fr. (150); Noah Pryor, fr. (190)

Worth noting: The Bulldogs will count on Benstine, Martinez and Ferris to lead the way. “These three have been instrumental laying the foundations and expectations of Streator wrestling,” Lowman said. “Martinez was a sectional qualifier last season, and Benstine has earned the role of team captain this season.”

Girls

Head coach: Kyle Lowman (4th season)

Top returners: Payton Henson, jr. (120); Addison Yacko, jr. (115); Lailah Vaughn, so. (110)

Top newcomers: Olivia Wheeler, jr. (125); Aubrianna Cervantes, fr. (100); Olivia Brandenburg, fr. (125); Harmony Morgan, fr. (130); Camryon Murphy, fr. (140)

Worth noting: Yacko was a sectional qualifier last season, and Henson has earned the role of team captain. “This will be our first season competing entirely as our team,” Lowman said. “Our returners are not only veterans of our high school program, but have grown up competing together in the Streator Youth program.”

Marquette's Alex Schaefer wrestles Sandwich's Devon Blanchard in the 215-pound weight class during the Class 1A Regional meet last season at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Boys

Head coach: Trent Lyons (3rd season)

Top returners: Reily Leifheit, jr. (175); Alex Schaefer, jr. (215); Koby Clark, jr. (132/138); Brysen Manly, so. (150/160); Beau Thompson, so. (144/152)

Top newcomers: Marcus Baker, jr. (190); Bobby Speaks, jr. (160); Logan Huenefeild, fr. (126/132); Dakota Harmon, fr. (106/113); Connor Eggers, fr. (106); Zane Waters, fr. (150); Logan Parini, fr. (157); Guy Runyan, fr. (138); Wesley Janick, fr. (120), Lily Dybel, fr. (100)

Worth noting: The Crusaders are expecting Schaefer (Marquette’s first-ever IHSA state qualifier) and Leifheit (No. 10 in preseason rankings) to lead the way, but also boast a talented freshman class. Dybel will become the first girls wrestler in the program’s history. “Our numbers, talent and work ethic are the best they’ve ever been,“ Lyons said. ”These guys have lived in the room all offseason — speed training, lifting and technique — and it’s showing early. We have multiple wrestlers who can make deep postseason runs, and we have new kids who are going to develop fast in this environment. This group is tough. They show up, they compete, and they’re hungry. We’re excited to surprise some people.”

Seneca's Raiden Terry (left) keeps his grasp on Coal City's Jason Piatak during the 106-pound third-place match at the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional last season. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Boys

Head coach: Todd Yegge (29th season)

Top returners: Ethan Othon, sr., (138); Avery Phillips, sr., (144); Gunner Varland, sr. (165); Landen Venecia, sr., (190); Colton Angeloff, sr., (215); Wyatt Coop, sr. (120/126); Devon Daemicke, sr. (132/138); Raiden Terry, jr., (120); Landon Hebel, jr. (126/132); Michael Kucinic, jr. (132/138); Chris Thompson, so., (113); Logan Kubat, so., (106); Chase Rod, so., (150); Parker Jones, so., (157)

Top newcomers: Aydan Perez, jr. (138); Sean Robertson, jr. (150); Matthew Bauerly, so. (165); Elliott Geier, so. (175/190); Gryphon Wills, so. (175); Camryn Chapman, fr. (113); Nicholas Jahp, fr. (190/215); Liam Jones, fr. (132/138); Kallen Klinker, fr. (150); Hanzy Zavaleta, fr. (165)

Worth noting: Terry — last season’s Times Boys Wrestler of the Year — finished third in Class 1A last year at 113 for the Fighting Irish, while Thompson and Venecia were sectional qualifiers. Varland was a state qualifier in 2023-24. “We have a good mix of veteran and young talent, and we have some state-caliber wrestlers returning with four boys that have qualified in the past,” Yegge said. “We should be very competitive again this season with a very experienced roster overall.”

Girls

Head coach: Todd Yegge

Top returners: Sammie Greisen, sr. (125/130); Haiden Lavarier, jr. (135/140/145); Lilly Rademacher, so. (115/120)

Top newcomers: Joey Greisen, fr. (110/115)

Worth noting: Sammie Greisen is a three-time state qualifier, placing sixth as a sophomore and falling in the blood round at state, ending the season 41-10. Lavarier was a sectional qualifier and finished 30-15, while Rademacher posted a 16-17 record.

Sandwich's Cooper Corden picks up Princeton's Ace Christiansen in the 144-pound weight class during the Class 1A St. Bede Regional last season in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Head Coach: Derek Jones (7th season)

Top returners: Jaxson Blanchard, so. (150); Kaden Clevenger, sr. (215); Cooper Corder, jr. (144); Jack Forth, sr. (138); Kai Kern, sr. (190); Joshua Kotalik, so. (175); Colten Stone, jr. (132); Dominick Urbanski, so. (120); Hunter Whitecotton, so. (113)

Top newcomers: Daniel Arriola, fr. (190); Lucas Brown, fr. (106); Isaac Brunoehler, fr. (132); Nate Christiansen, fr. (190); Eli Futrell, fr. (150); LaRyan Jones, so. (150); Aiden Sinetos, fr. (106); Brody Stone, fr. (157); Logan Torrance, fr. (126)

Worth noting: All nine top returners listed qualified for sectionals last season led by Corder (41-9), who took fifth in 1A at 144 and fourth at 138 the year before. Senior Jacob Cassie (138) and junior Luis Murillo (215) also return. “I am excited for the team this year,” Sandwich coach Derek Jones said. “We have a solid returning group of wrestlers with a lot of varsity wrestling experience. We are still figuring out weight classes, but we should be solid from top to bottom. Expectations are high after consecutive regional titles and falling just short of qualifying to state as a team. ... In addition to our team goals, we have high expectations for our individuals with more kids wrestling on Saturday down in Champaign.”

Girls

Head Coach: Colton Otto

Top returners: Jazmin Rios, sr. (145); Norah Vick, jr., (110); Lydia Cartwright, so., (115)

Top newcomers: Olivia Agajanian, fr.; Alexia Cather, fr., Jessica Rios, fr.

Worth noting: The Indians lost two-time state medalist Ashlyn Strenz as the standout graduated, but they welcome back sectional qualifiers Norah Vick (21-12) and Lydia Cartwright (20-7) and IHSA state alternate Jazmin Rios (17-16), plus a trio of IKWF state qualifiers – Olivia Agajanian, Alexia Cather and Jessica Rios. “I’m excited about the blend of leadership and young talent we have in the room,” Sandwich coach Colton Otto said. “Our seniors Jazmin (Rios), Brooklynn (Konczal) and Ruby (Ferguson) have really stepped up. They’ve been great mentors to both our newcomers and the athletes moving up from the middle - program.” The addition of new wrestlers, a strong offseason and community support has the program in a good place. “The community’s support has been incredible,” Otto said.