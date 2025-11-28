Illinois Valley stores, chambers unite to boost shop local efforts for the holiday season

Large crowds attended the opening weekend of the Chris Kringle Market in Ottawa. The market contains 75 wood frame huts offering a variety of food and gift ideas at the Jordan Block and on Jackson Street. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

As Thanksgiving weekend kicks off the holiday season, chambers and downtown groups across the Illinois Valley are reminding shoppers to stay local and support small businesses while buying gifts this year.

Local chambers say those efforts matter now more than ever, and each community has its own lineup of events to help keep dollars within the community.

Ottawa

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce is again partnering with the Downtown Association during the Chris Kringle Market, which runs Nov. 28-30, Dec. 5-7, Dec. 12-14 and Dec. 19-21.

“The goal is to increase shopping throughout our downtown because of the additional shoppers in the area,” Chamber President Jay McCracken said.

The season opens with the lighted Christmas parade on Friday, Nov. 28, followed by the community tree lighting and fireworks. Santa will visit throughout the market dates.

President of the Ottawa Downtown Association, Cassi Skoflanc, believes shopping small makes a real difference during the holidays.

“Shopping local boosts our local economy at a time when small businesses need our support the most,” Skoflanc said. “Every purchase made locally has a meaningful impact.”

Skoflanc said the association has already hosted events like Send Day and the inaugural late-night shopping night, Mistletoe & Mulled Wine. Many downtown stores also plan special promotions for Small Business Saturday.

“They invest in our neighborhoods, partner on community events and help keep our downtown vibrant and welcoming,” she said.

Streator

Streator will host its two-day Merry on Main shopping event from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Participating businesses will stay open late Friday and offer sales, raffles and giveaways.

It’s the chamber’s second holiday event this year, following November’s Holiday Open House (Mistletoe Market).

“Events like the Holiday Open House and Merry on Main are good showcases of our small local businesses,” Executive Director of the Streator Chamber of Commerce Derek Barichello said. “You don’t have to travel far to find unique options for gifts, clothing or home decor. Small businesses just want that opportunity for you to step foot in their business, because many of them know if you do, you’ll be back.”

Kim Tutoky, owner of Three Wishes boutique, echoed that sentiment and explained events like Merry on Main help bring both regulars and first-time visitors into the shop.

“A lot of times people are visiting from out of town, so it’s exposure to people who aren’t our regular customers,” Tutoky said. “When it’s a festive opportunity, it brings more people out to shop and see the downtown.”

Tutoky said small shops offer both personal service and community investment.

“We give back to the community - to your baseball team, your school, your church,” she said. “Nothing makes us happier than finding the exact right thing for someone.”

Three Wishes sells home decor, holiday items, gifts for special occasions and a children’s section with clothing and toys.

La Salle/Peru

The La Salle Business Association is once again running downtown Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28. They gather store hours and deals, promote them together, and have a passport program that encourages shoppers to visit several businesses.

“We generally get about 30 to 35 La Salle businesses participating every year, and it’s been consistent,” Tony Bacidore said, who helps organize the event for the association. “Businesses look forward to it. They know registration is free, and the cohesive nature of the event really helps - people can see 30 different promos on one flyer and make a day out of coming downtown.”

Bacidore said the passport program not only drives foot traffic on Saturday but also introduces shoppers to new stores they might not have otherwise visited.

“It encourages people to pop into different stores. Maybe they don’t make a purchase that day, but it gets them to come back before Christmas or later in the year,” he said. “The feeling downtown is always positive and generally pretty packed, with people walking around all day long.”

He also added that shopping small has a real impact on the local economy, with statistics to back it up.

“If you spend $100 at a small local business, about $70 stays in the community,” Bacidore said. “If you spend that at a big-box store, maybe $40 stays here. And if you spend $100 online, none of it stays in the community. During the holiday season, especially, it’s important to understand where your money is going.”

Peyton Lamps, owner of Petals by Peyton, said Small Business Saturday provides a boost each year for her shop, along with other local shops she keeps in touch with.

“It’s how we support ourselves. It’s our livelihood,” Lamps said. “You’re supporting someone in your community.”

Lamps said that both the La Salle Business Association and the chamber “go above and beyond” to promote holiday shopping for local businesses. According to Bacidore, Lamps was a big help in getting these shop local events off the ground.

Her shop is offering winter workshops, porch-pot classes and a full lineup of seasonal gifts.

While the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce isn’t hosting its own event, Executive Director Bill Zens said the chamber is promoting member activities and encouraging residents to use Chamber Bucks, a local gift card redeemable at participating businesses.

Princeton

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Small Business Saturday Monopoly game, a tradition approaching its 10th year and bringing in about 50 participating retailers, restaurants and bars in Bureau County.

Shoppers who make purchases at five or more stops can submit their completed board for a chance to win Chamber gift cards, sponsored by Heartland Bank.

The program has kept more than $200,000 in the local economy over the past three years, according to Chamber Executive Director Jenica Cole.

Small Business Saturday events begin at 9 a.m., with family activities planned throughout the day, including visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and cookies, holiday crafts and the Princeton Commemorative Christmas mug sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prouty Building.

Among the downtown shops preparing for increased foot traffic is Fabulous Finds, a resale and boutique store on S. Main St.

Owner Connie Miles said Princeton’s draw reaches far beyond Bureau County.

“Since fall, it’s been very busy,” Miles said. “We draw people from Chicago, Bloomington, the Quad Cities - they come from all over just to come to Princeton.”

Miles said her store focuses on affordable items like women’s and children’s clothing, winter accessories, home decor and jewelry with many pieces priced under $50. Sales increase during the holidays, but she said she keeps prices low year-round.

“It helps a lot of people who may not be able to shop at more expensive clothing shops,” she said. “We try to bring unique items at good prices and keep shoppers in town.”

Mendota

The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce will host “A Mendota Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 6, with activities and downtown shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families can visit the Grinch and Santa, take free horse-drawn carriage rides, enjoy children’s crafts, and check out a “Touch a Truck” display. The Lions Club will offer free hot chocolate and hot dogs, and Taco Guzman will have food for sale.

All activities are free, though donations will be accepted for Operation Elf Action, which provides gifts to local children.

The chamber will also hold a Shop Local promotion, running through Dec. 23, that rewards shoppers with one sticker for every $10 spent at participating businesses.

Cards completed with purchases from at least five different businesses can be turned in for a chance to win daily prizes starting Dec. 8, with a grand prize drawing on Dec. 23. Chamber ambassadors will be on hand during events to sell raffle tickets for an electric scooter and hand out free stickers to help shoppers get started.