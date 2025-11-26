Ottawa library events set for December

The Reddick Public Library District, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa, will host several programs and events in December.
The library will be closed for Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Thursday, Dec. 25. The Reddick Public Library District will also be closed for New Year’s on Wednesday, Dec. 31, and Thursday, Jan. 1.
The events schedule includes:
- Monthly Kit: Winter: Monday, Dec. 1. The kits features an origami bookmark and winter drinks recipes. Attendees will be limited to one kit. The kits are available while supplies last. The kits will be intended for adults.
- Story Time at the Woodland: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1 at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa. Participants can listen to music and stories, hike, and create a craft. The story time is open to children. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509.
- Ready, Set, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 9, and 16. The event includes a craft, themed stories, and songs. The event is intended for children ages three to five.
- Shake, Rattle, Read!: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3, 10, and 17. Attendees will be able to participate in themed songs, stories, and a craft. The event is open to children ages newborn to three.
- Holiday Charcuterie with a Healthy Twist: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3. Participants can learn how to make a holiday charcuterie board. The program will be led by University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman, The program is intended for adults.
- OTHS Overboard Choir Holiday Concert: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5. The Ottawa Township High School overboard choir will perform its annual holiday concert.
- Loop Group: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, 13, 20, and 27. Attendees can learn how to crochet or knit. The group is open to adults.
- Manga Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Participants will be able to discuss “My Hero Academia” and its anime adaptation. The club is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Girls Who Code Club: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Attendees can learn about cyber security. The club will use the Girls Who Code Curriculum. Club tutorials will also be available online at hq.girlswhocode.com. The club is open to students in third through fifth grades and in sixth through 12th grades.
- Teen Jane Austen Party: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 and 16. Participants will be able to celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday with cookies, tea, and a Jane Austen-inspired movie. The party is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Board of Trustees Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8. Attendees can view the board’s monthly meeting.
- Reindeer Marionette: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10. Participants will be able to create a reindeer marionette. The program is open to students in third through sixth grades.
- Wednesday Evening Book Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10. Attendees can discuss the book “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. The group is intended for adults.
- Holiday Sweater Bingo: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11. Participants will be able to wear holiday sweaters and play bingo to win gift cards. The bingo is open to adults.
- Tech Time: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 12. Attendees can receive hands-on technology assistance from library staff. The event is intended for adults.
- Crafter Hours: Coffee and Craft: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Participants will be able to create a paper star. Light refreshments also will be served. The event is intended for adults. Due to limited supplies, registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk.
- Taylor Swift Party: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. The party includes Taylor Swift-themed crafts, activities, and music. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. The party is open to children and teens.
- Mystery Monday Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15. Participants can discuss the novel “How to Solve Your Own Murder” by Kristen Perrin. Book copies will be available at the library for check-out. The club is intended for adults.
- Dungeons and Dragons: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15. Attendees will be able to participate in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Participants can also bring their own campaigns. The event is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- DIY Bookmarks: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17. Participants can create and design a bookmark. The program is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Voter Registration: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17. Attendees will be able to register to vote. Participants must bring a photo ID, proof of address, and and be 18 years old or older by Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The registration is open to adults.
- Winter Unicorn Marionette: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18. Participants can create a unicorn marionette wearing winter clothing. The program is intended for students in kindergarten through second grade.
- Parachute Play: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19. Attendees will be able to sing songs and play games with a giant parachute. The event is open to students in pre-school through second grade. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk.
- Story Time with Santa: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 20. Participants can listen to stories read by Santa. The story time also features a sing-along, craft, and photo opportunity with Santa. The story time is intended for children. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library’s circulation desk.
- Candy Cane Calamity: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22. Attendees will be able to create a light-weight candy cane container. The program is open to students in third through sixth grades.
- Family Story Time: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23 and 30. The story time includes themed stories, songs, and a craft.
- Tinker Time: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23. Participants can learn about how color, light, and shadows work. The event is intended for students in pre-school through second grade.
- Jolabokaflod: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23. Attendees will be able to read library books or bring their own book. Hot chocolate and treats will also be served. The program is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Lego Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23. Participants can create gift-giving-themed Lego builds. The Lego creations may be displayed in the library’s children’s department.
- Homeschool Art: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29. Attendees will be able to explore an artist’s work and create an art piece inspired by the artist’s style. Participants should wear clothes that can get messy. The event is intended for teens and children.
- New Year’s Party: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30. The party includes a STEM activity and crafts. The party is open to students in pre-school through second grade.
- Silent Book Club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30. Participants can read or work on a project or schoolwork. Snacks will also be served. The club is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.