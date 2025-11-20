Local leaders, OSF react to state board’s approval of consolidation plan

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty speaks to the Illinois Department of Public Health state board Tuesday in Bolingbrook, joined by State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel and Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa member Colleen Burns, as they urge reconsideration of OSF’s consolidation plan. (Bill Freskos)

Despite drawing a large public turnout, OSF HealthCare’s consolidation plan cleared its final hurdle on Tuesday night - a decision that local officials said left them disappointed and worried about the future of healthcare on the east side of La Salle County.

The Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted in favor of OSF’s decision to transfer OB and some ICU services from Ottawa’s hospital to Peru to create a regional hub.

The vote passed 6-3, board members emphasized that although they were moved by the community’s feedback - OSF’s regional hub model was smart for the long-term needs of healthcare in the Illinois Valley.

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said he was disappointed by the board’s decision, but encouraged by how strongly the community’s concerns resonated with board members.

“I am disappointed by the Health Facilities & Services Review Board’s decision yesterday,” Hasty said. “However, the close vote and the direct comments offered by the HFSRB Board to OSF Administrators made it clear that our community’s efforts did not go unnoticed. Ottawa spoke with one voice, grounded in data, compassion, and a commitment to protecting essential care for the people of this region.”

Hasty also thanked the Citizens for Healthcare in Ottawa (CHO) organization for its work throughout the process.

“I want to express my sincere and deep gratitude to everyone at the CHO organization,” he said. “Their hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in this community have been extraordinary. We will continue to stand with them, and with all those who depend on accessible, high-quality healthcare close to home.”

Ottawa community members show their support by wearing the phrase “Save Our Hospital” or by wering red attire during the Illinois board meeting on Tuesday Nov. 18, 2025, held at the Bolingbrook Golf Course in Bolingbrook. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski, whose community previously experienced major healthcare service losses, said he understands Ottawa’s frustration but believes the plan will ultimately strengthen care throughout the region long term.

“I understand and respect what Ottawa is going through because I lived it when Peru lost everything in 2023,” Kolowski said. “I believe that this plan will stabilize healthcare in the entire region and not just for Peru.”

OSF HealthCare said the decision allows the group to move forward with a long-term, sustainable regional model.

“We are grateful to the Review Board for its thoughtful consideration and support of our plan, and to the many clinicians, community members, and partners who have voiced encouragement for this important step forward,” said OSF CEO Bob Sehring. “This decision allows us to build on our commitment to providing exceptional care with the right expertise and resources in the best setting for our patients.”

Sehring emphasized that centralizing inpatient obstetrics and ICU services in Peru will “allow more patients to receive services closer to home,” and highlighted expanded mobile, virtual, and telehealth services intended to help maintain long-term continuity of care.

“This regional approach is about long-term sustainability, quality, and access,” he said. “It allows our teams to work collaboratively across locations, supporting better outcomes, stronger recruitment and retention of specialists, and the stability our communities deserve.”

OSF said implementation will begin over the coming months, with ongoing communication to patients and providers.