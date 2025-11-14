Starved Rock trails to get $18M upgrade

An aerial view of Pontiac Canyon Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park. Pontiac Canyon is one of the six parts of the park getting an upgrade. Starved Rock State park will receive a total of 37 million upgrade to trail improvement that is expected to get underway this winter and continue through 2026. (Scott Anderson)

Starved Rock State Park will begin an $18M trail upgrade this winter, including renovating the Tonti Canyon- which will allow it to open after being closed for more than a decade. The project is expected to continue through 2026.

The project will allow the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to reopen several closed trails and expand hiking and recreational opportunities. The park, lodge, and other amenities will remain open throughout construction.

The planned work includes renovating or replacing 10 trail bridges, installing three new timber stairways, and adding timber boardwalks with fencing in the Tonti Canyon and La Salle Canyon trail systems. It will also replace three existing trail bridges, several timber stairways, and expand the boardwalk from the bridge to the existing stairway on Jacob’s Ladder in the Lower French Canyon River Trail Bridge and Jacob’s Ladder area.

Additional work will take place on the Pontiac Canyon, River Trail, Campunula Trail, and from the Lodge Bridge to St. Louis Canyon.

Michael Bauling, Region 1 Engineer for IDNR, said the department has not yet decided which project will get tackled first. A meeting next week will provide updates and be posted on IDNR’s website. It won’t give a schedule, but Bauling said it will tell visitors which trails will be closed.

IDNR Assistant Director Todd Strole said Starved Rock is the most visited park in the IDNR system, attracting 2.4 million visitors in 2024 and making it an economic driver for the region.

“With that much foot traffic, a lot of deterioration occurs to the trails, paths, bridges, stairways, and retaining walls—all critical to the trail system,” Strole said.

He added that wear and tear have forced some trail closures, which may have caused visitors to stray off designated paths, risking their safety.

Beyond improving safety, the project will help IDNR control erosion and protect plants and wildlife from excessive foot traffic.

Visitors may notice work beginning as soon as this month, starting with tree removal. Some hiking activities could be temporarily disrupted at times.

Most visible construction, which may include transporting materials by barge and helicopter to remote park areas, will occur in 2026. Construction will be staggered to minimize trail closures at any one time, IDNR said.

The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) is managing the project as part of a $37.2 million state investment in Starved Rock. This also includes building a sanitary wastewater system, upgrading the water filtration system, and replacing vault toilets.

“This project will enhance pedestrian trail accessibility and refurbish the iron filtration system at Starved Rock,” CDB Executive Director TJ Edwards said. “We are proud to partner with IDNR to improve this key recreational destination while minimizing disruptions for visitors.”

State Senator Sue Rezin of Morris said she has worked for years with IDNR to secure funding for much-needed infrastructure improvements and is pleased to see this commitment.

“These upgrades will make the park safer, more accessible, and ensure Starved Rock remains a world-class outdoor destination,” she said.

State Representative Amy Briel of Ottawa said she and her predecessor, Lance Yednock, have long advocated for these improvements.

“Starved Rock is a pet-friendly, family-oriented oasis offering relaxation and adventure for many,” Briel said. “The funding we secured in February to repair pathways, modernize facilities, and implement a new wastewater system has brought us here. I’m excited to see how these upgrades attract even more visitors.”

Visitors planning trips should check the park’s website and Facebook page for trail availability updates. Trails west of the lodge and east of Parkman’s Plain will not be affected.