Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Illinois Valley

Brock Loftus of UI-Springfield, Kiana Brokaw of Sauk to run in national finals

Brock Loftus and Kiana Brokaw

Brock Loftus and Kiana Brokaw (Provided photos)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Two area cross country runners will be running in upcoming national meets.

Senior Brock Loftus, of Ohio, led the University of Illinois-Springfield cross country team to a runner-up finish at the GLVC Championships on Saturday at Lewis University in Romeoville,

He finished eighth with a time of 24:30, the fifth-fastest 8K time in program history, earning All-GLVC honors

The Prairie Stars, who had their eighth straight top-three team finish at conference, will run in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Championships in Kenosha, Wisc., on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Sauk Valley’s Kiana Brokaw, a sophomore from Princeton, has qualified for Sunday’s NJCAA National Championships in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She placed 15th with a season-best 22:24.2 in the NCJAA Region IV Meet in Geneva.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL