Bureau County Fairgrounds releases upcoming events calendar

Jeff Gilbert (top left) works on a animatronics high above the clown room inside the Nightmare on Fairgrounds Road Haunted Attraction on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Every year, the old, creepy, barns at the Bureau County Fairgrounds are transformed into the stuff of nightmares. The Nightmare on Fairgrounds Road is in it’s 22nd year. This year’s event features: haunted barns, bonfire, and souvenirs. The popular haunted house is open Friday's and Saturday's from 7p.m.-10p.m. at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Admission is $20 for kids age 8 and older. (Scott Anderson)