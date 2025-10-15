Shaw Local

Bureau County Fairgrounds releases upcoming events calendar

Craft show, haunted attraction, gun show, and more through November

Jeff Gilbert (top left) works on a animatronics high above the clown room inside the Nightmare on Fairgrounds Road Haunted Attraction on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Every year, the old, creepy, barns at the Bureau County Fairgrounds are transformed into the stuff of nightmares. The Nightmare on Fairgrounds Road is in it’s 22nd year. This year’s event features: haunted barns, bonfire, and souvenirs. The popular haunted house is open Friday's and Saturday's from 7p.m.-10p.m. at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Admission is $20 for kids age 8 and older. (Scott Anderson)

By Kate Santillan

The Bureau County Fairgrounds recently released its calendar of upcoming events.

  • Fall Craft and Vendor Show and flea market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 18.
  • Nightmare Haunted Attraction: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, Nov. 1. The event features a bonfire, swamp, clown room, scary scenes, and treats. Admission costs $20.
  • The Sauk Trail Gun Collectors Show: Saturday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 30.
  • The Huge Winter Garage Sale: Saturday, Nov. 8.
  • Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet: Sunday, Nov. 9.  
  • The annual Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show: Saturday, Nov. 15.  

The fairgrounds will also offer campers and boats winter storage beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov 1. The storage contract is available on the fairgrounds website. Vendor spaces for upcoming sales are also available.

For more information, call 815-866-3606.

