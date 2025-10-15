Bureau County Fairgrounds releases upcoming events calendar

The Bureau County Fairgrounds recently released its calendar of upcoming events.
- Fall Craft and Vendor Show and flea market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 18.
- Nightmare Haunted Attraction: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, Nov. 1. The event features a bonfire, swamp, clown room, scary scenes, and treats. Admission costs $20.
- The Sauk Trail Gun Collectors Show: Saturday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 30.
- The Huge Winter Garage Sale: Saturday, Nov. 8.
- Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet: Sunday, Nov. 9.
- The annual Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show: Saturday, Nov. 15.
The fairgrounds will also offer campers and boats winter storage beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov 1. The storage contract is available on the fairgrounds website. Vendor spaces for upcoming sales are also available.
For more information, call 815-866-3606.