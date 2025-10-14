The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa boys golf’s Colt Bryson

Out of 229 votes cast, Ottawa boys golf’s Colt Bryson received 96 to be named The Times Athlete of the Week.

Bryson was part of Ottawa’s eighth-place-in-2A team at the IHSA State Finals, and the previous week shared medalist honors in a dual at Mendota, then returned and teamed up with Bryer Harris to set a new record low round at the Mendota Ryder Cup for the champion Pirates, shooting 6-under par.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Ottawa's Colt Bryson tees off during the 2025 Pirate Invitational. (Scott Anderson)

Do you have any nicknames?

Bryson: My coach Gerry calls me Gunslinger.

The team recently wrapped up an undefeated regular season in match play. What are some of the factors that have made the 2025 Pirates so successful?

Bryson: Having good depth throughout the team and good chemistry has made us successful.

As the state series began, did the team feel any added pressure – like a target on your back – being the defending Class 2A state champions?

Bryson: There is pressure no matter what, but we stay calm under the pressure.

What is your best club, and what makes it your best?

Bryson: My putter is my best club because of how much I practice with it.

What are your three favorite courses you’ve played on?

Bryson: My three favorite courses are TPC Deere Run, Aurora Country Club and Kishwaukee Country Club.

What was your favorite cartoon growing up? When was the last time you’ve watched it?

Bryson: My favorite cartoon was “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and I haven’t watched it in over five years at least.

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Bryson: I would see Drake in Florida, since it’s warm.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Bryson: I would go to Chick-fil-A and get chicken nuggets and waffle fries.

What was your favorite Halloween costume growing up, and what was your favorite trick-or-treat candy?

Bryson: I never had a favorite costume, but Reese’s were my favorite candy.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Bryson: People who only know me through sports would find it surprising that my ring finger on my left hand is much shorter than my ring finger on my right hand.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Bryson: I plan to go to a four-year college and play golf when high school is over.