Compeer Financial Donates $2,500 to Support Hydroponics in rural schools

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, recently donated $2,500 to the Utica Public Library, according to a library release.

The library staff selected hydroponics, a method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions dissolved in water to deliver necessary elements to the roots, the news release said.

This soilless system offers advantages like reduced water usage, faster plant growth, year-round production and reduced pesticide needs. Utica Public Library, Deer Park School and Waltham Grade School will each have a unit with refill kits and all supplies.

According to the news release, Marlene Ernat, director, will be visiting each school and showing them how to set up and maintain each unit. Students will experience the growth of plants from seed to maturity using different methods and the nutritional value of each plant for health by means of hands-on participation.

“Compeer Financial believes in supporting rural communities because we live and work in them, too.” Jill Carlson, Compeer Public Relations, said in a news release. “It means so much to give back to the communities we call home.”

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America allocates dollars to local offices to support important community projects and programs that enrich agriculture and rural communities.